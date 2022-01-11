ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Give Your Wellness Routine New Life in 2022 With These 8 Well-Being Boosters

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmTWf_0diMMoK800

If you have a tried-and-true wellness routine, there's no need to overhaul it just because the calendar flips to a new year (if it ain't broke, don't fix it, am I right?). But it's also true that doing the same practices on repeat can get a little... stale.

So—in the name of reinvigorating your wellness routine to make sure you're getting all the mood-boosting, feel-good benefits possible—sometimes you need to spice things up a little, whether that's by trying a new workout modality, sampling a new skin-care routine, or finding a new way to experience self care.

That's where investing in a few new well-being boosters can help get you excited about your wellness lineup again. The first place to look? The Saks Fifth Avenue Wellness Shop—a curated selection of the coolest and buzziest wellness gadgets that will give you that kid-in-a-candy-shop feeling (except, wellness) while you're scrolling.

For inspo on where to start, we're sharing some of our favorite well-being boosters from the collection below, all of which will help you take your wellness routine to the next level—and have fun doing it.

Keep scrolling to shop 8 wellness tools you'll want to add to your routine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VojtF_0diMMoK800

Wydle One Yoga In A Cup™ Stress-Relieving Supplement Powder, $35

You know that totally Zen feeling you have when you walk out of yoga class? That’s the feeling this supplement drink is trying to help you replicate on the reg with calming adaptogens like reishi and ashwagandha that help support your body’s response to stress. Mix it into coffee, tea, or just hot water, and you automatically have a daily wellness practice you can feel good about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tunCh_0diMMoK800

C7Skates Forget Me Not Roller Skate, $139

Want to add some excitement back into your workout routine? Try shaking things up a bit. Learning a new skill—like roller skating—has loads of brain benefits, and you can find lots of fun skating workout videos on YouTube or just take them for a spin around the block.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xC3vj_0diMMoK800

Pursoma Digital Detox Bath, $26

They're not just a self-care cliche. You should never underestimate the power of a soothing bath—especially one that pulls out toxins (thanks to French green clay) while promoting better sleep. Bonus: You can mix some of the clay with a little water and use it as a face mask while you soak.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eotJD_0diMMoK800

Campo Relax Travel Diffuser Kit, $75

Take wellness on the road with you wherever you go with this handy travel diffuser (that plugs into a USB port!), chic carrying bag, and relaxing essential oil blend with notes of French lavender, rosemary, frankincense, and Italian neroli orange blossom. Your hotel room will have never smelled better (or felt more relaxing).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27LQgw_0diMMoK800

Revbalance Fitness Balance Board, $190

Let's face it, at-home workouts can get repetitive, fast. Up the intensity of your home workout routine (and have some extra fun while you're doing it) with this fitness balance board designed to help you build balance, core strength, and coordination with guided exercises you can do in your living room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CF5za_0diMMoK800

Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Wellbeing 10-Piece Bath & Shower Oil Collection, $99

Bubble baths are one of those quintessential self-care experiences, but you can take yours to the next level with these amazing-smelling bath gels. Baths not your thing? They work in the shower too. Here's how to do it: Massage the oil into your torso, cup your hands, bring them to your face, and inhale deeply three times. Then, step into your bath or shower and soak in all the benefits of aromatherapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS3Ix_0diMMoK800

The Good Patch The Get Balanced Patches 3-Piece Set, $30

When you're starting a new routine or revitalizing your current one, sometimes you need a little backup to keep you on track. That's where these wellness patches come in. With a patch for different well-being focuses, you can get a dose of sleep support, energy boost, or physical recovery for up to 12 hours each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbuAP_0diMMoK800

Tangram Rookie Smart Jump Rope, $40

A little friendly competition is a no-fail way to spice things up, and that's especially true when it comes to your workout routine. With this smart jump rope you can keep count of your progress while competing against your friends via the SmartRope app. And come on, how can you not have fun while jump roping?

Top Photo: Well+Good Creative

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Should You Be Drinking Lemon Water Before Bed?

I used to be obsessed with learning the daily rituals of people I admired on the Internet, in the hopes of learning their secrets for luminous skin, workout rituals, and seemingly anxiety-free lives (spoiler alert: Instagram isn’t reality, if you haven’t already heard). In my endless scrolling, it...
DRINKS
Well+Good

Reset and Refresh Your Body and Your Mind With This Mobility and Meditation Series

Nike trainer Tara Nicolas is leading our ReNew Year Movement Program to bring us together to work out, stay motivated, and have some fun as we collectively press "reset." But, it's important to know that effective movement is about more than heart-pumping sweat sessions hitting a new PR. That's where mindfulness comes in. Today Nicholas guides us through a 25-minute mobility and meditation routine to facilitate finding openness and release in both your body and your mind.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saks Fifth Avenue#Booster
News4Jax.com

Shake up your routine: Wellness gadgets for a happier, healthier you

The past two years have been tough for many of us. From a pandemic to political unrest, events near and far can take their toll on our mental and physical health. But improving those—even with small changes—can make a big impact. Consumer Reports has some ways to shake up your routine and make 2022 healthier and happier.
FITNESS
Sentinel & Enterprise

It’s time to focus, as a country, on being well

For too much of my life, New Year’s resolutions were all about diets. One year, after I had half-tamed the monster, I managed to monetize my obsession by writing and, most importantly, personally marketing a diet book. It was a guarantee, of sorts: unlike Oprah, I figured I’d be too embarrassed to show my face or figure if I gained it all back. Which I didn’t, but I struggled, until five years ago when chronic stomachaches and botched stomach surgery combined to, almost literally, kill my appetite. Food gives me stomachaches. The more I eat, the richer it is, the worse I feel. It is no longer my friend. I’ve had to search for new resolutions, like drinking enough water and eating enough protein. Boring stuff.
FITNESS
vt.edu

Tips for establishing healthy eating habits and exercise routines for improving well-being

Establishing healthy eating habits and improving exercise routines often top the list of New Year’s resolutions - perhaps even more so during a pandemic. Virginia Tech expert Brenda Davy, a professor and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, offers the following lifestyle advice for improving well-being.
FITNESS
Northern Virginia Daily

Wellness experts: Good health is a life-long journey

WINCHESTER — The key to a good weight-loss plan is accessibility and realistic expectations. Health experts with Valley Health Wellness Services use the acronym SMART when helping clients reach their fitness goals. SMART stands for specific, measurable, action-oriented (or attainable), realistic and time frame. One of the first questions...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Yoga
Vegetarian Times

Plant-Based Health Reset, Part 1: Mindfulness and Focus on Your Well-Being

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Welcome to the Vegetarian Times Plant-Based Health Plan. Over the next four weeks, we’ll be giving you four building blocks of healthy habits and...
RECIPES
thepampanews.com

New Life Wellness Massage Therapy: Treating a multitude of needs

Massage therapy can sometimes be one of the overlooked treatments in healthcare, but it can be one of the more natural and multi-faceted approaches to healing. Trena Moore (21 years), massage therapist for New Life Wellness at 701 N. Price Road, and Sabrina Childress (10 years) have more than 30 years combined experience and offer a number of massage therapies.
FITNESS
News4Jax.com

Your Brain on Meditation: Put your well-being first in 2022

ORLANDO, FLA. – Scientists estimate that between 200 million to 500 million people meditate worldwide. And more than 14-percent of Americans have meditated at least once. This popular practice is known to improve focus and make you feel better, but research is also showing it has powerful effects on the brain.
YOGA
WGRZ TV

January 8 - Chiropractic Care Wellness For Life

(THIS STORY IS SPONSORED BY CHIROPRACTIC CARE WELLNESS FOR LIFE) If you're looking to lose weight and inches in the new year, Chiropractic Care Wellness for Life can help with the ChiroThin Weight Loss Program. To find out more or to set up an appointment with Dr. Trzaska, give her office a call at (716) 901-3487. You can also head over to her website at www.drchristinatrazaska.com to find out more about her practice. Chiropractic Care Wellness for Life is located on1408 Sweet Home Road, Suite 3, in Amherst.
AMHERST, NY
readthereporter.com

Don’t give up on path to wellness

“Without proper self-evaluation, failure is inevitable.” – John Wooden. If you have intended to make resolutions for 2022, you have probably already done so. However, resolve without review is most likely not the recipe for success. I dare say that Coach Wooden’s advice is pertinent to any change of life plans including relationships, profession, financial stability, and for the purpose of this column – a wellness lifestyle.
FITNESS
aymag.com

Wellness Wednesday: Ways to Benefit Your Well-Being

Wellness Wednesday: Ways to Benefit Your Well-Being. With the New Year, many of us are thinking about bettering ourselves, whether it’s through losing weight or getting in shape. Another way to better ourselves is by working on our mental health. Lauren English, a licensed professional counselor and business development representative with Pinnacle Pointe Hospital, gives some advice to help you think your best in 2022.
HEALTH
KDVR.com

A New You Body and Wellness

A New You Body and Wellness can help you slim down fast with their Laser Diode Slimming Treatments. Clients do a series of 6. Call 720-499-8900. For more information go to 720-499-8900.
FITNESS
primewomen.com

Embrace Wellness in the New Year

We’re two weeks into the new year, and the reality of our resolutions is starting to hit home. Are you still going to the gym as often as you’d planned? What about eating healthy? Dry January? I’m pleased to share that I’m mostly staying on track with my diet, and I haven’t succumbed to a cocktail yet – even while watching my beloved Cowboys actually win some games. While resolutions sound good in theory, the truth is that they can be pretty hard to stick with. There’s one thing you can do in the new year to get your health headed in the right direction, and that’s to add a wellness supplement (or two, depending on your needs) to your daily routine.
FITNESS
techaeris.com

Wellness technology to improve your life in 2022

Technology has not only made our lives easier, but it has also allowed us to focus more on staying physically and mentally healthy. Despite the challenges brought by the current health crisis, people have tried the latest in fitness and wellness tools. Estimated reading time: 6 minutes. From smartwatches to...
YOGA
Well+Good

Learn the Components of a Well-Rounded Fitness Routine With This Holistic Movement Plan

Give yourself a pat on the back, because you're more than halfway through the ReNew Year Movement Program. (Whoop, whoop!) Last week, we took a full-body approach to fitness with heart-racing workouts like every minute on the minute (EMOM) and running intervals, as well as activation drills that lit up every last muscle. Now, it's time to turn up the heat on the physical elements of the program and the restorative practices. This week is all about making sure your movement plan is as well-rounded as possible.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy