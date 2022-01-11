Give Your Wellness Routine New Life in 2022 With These 8 Well-Being Boosters

If you have a tried-and-true wellness routine, there's no need to overhaul it just because the calendar flips to a new year (if it ain't broke, don't fix it, am I right?). But it's also true that doing the same practices on repeat can get a little... stale.

So—in the name of reinvigorating your wellness routine to make sure you're getting all the mood-boosting, feel-good benefits possible—sometimes you need to spice things up a little, whether that's by trying a new workout modality, sampling a new skin-care routine, or finding a new way to experience self care.

That's where investing in a few new well-being boosters can help get you excited about your wellness lineup again. The first place to look? The Saks Fifth Avenue Wellness Shop—a curated selection of the coolest and buzziest wellness gadgets that will give you that kid-in-a-candy-shop feeling (except, wellness) while you're scrolling.

For inspo on where to start, we're sharing some of our favorite well-being boosters from the collection below, all of which will help you take your wellness routine to the next level—and have fun doing it.

Keep scrolling to shop 8 wellness tools you'll want to add to your routine.

You know that totally Zen feeling you have when you walk out of yoga class? That’s the feeling this supplement drink is trying to help you replicate on the reg with calming adaptogens like reishi and ashwagandha that help support your body’s response to stress. Mix it into coffee, tea, or just hot water, and you automatically have a daily wellness practice you can feel good about.

Want to add some excitement back into your workout routine? Try shaking things up a bit. Learning a new skill—like roller skating—has loads of brain benefits, and you can find lots of fun skating workout videos on YouTube or just take them for a spin around the block.

They're not just a self-care cliche. You should never underestimate the power of a soothing bath—especially one that pulls out toxins (thanks to French green clay) while promoting better sleep. Bonus: You can mix some of the clay with a little water and use it as a face mask while you soak.

Take wellness on the road with you wherever you go with this handy travel diffuser (that plugs into a USB port!), chic carrying bag, and relaxing essential oil blend with notes of French lavender, rosemary, frankincense, and Italian neroli orange blossom. Your hotel room will have never smelled better (or felt more relaxing).

Let's face it, at-home workouts can get repetitive, fast. Up the intensity of your home workout routine (and have some extra fun while you're doing it) with this fitness balance board designed to help you build balance, core strength, and coordination with guided exercises you can do in your living room.

Aromatherapy Associates Ultimate Wellbeing 10-Piece Bath & Shower Oil Collection, $99

Bubble baths are one of those quintessential self-care experiences, but you can take yours to the next level with these amazing-smelling bath gels. Baths not your thing? They work in the shower too. Here's how to do it: Massage the oil into your torso, cup your hands, bring them to your face, and inhale deeply three times. Then, step into your bath or shower and soak in all the benefits of aromatherapy.

When you're starting a new routine or revitalizing your current one, sometimes you need a little backup to keep you on track. That's where these wellness patches come in. With a patch for different well-being focuses, you can get a dose of sleep support, energy boost, or physical recovery for up to 12 hours each.

A little friendly competition is a no-fail way to spice things up, and that's especially true when it comes to your workout routine. With this smart jump rope you can keep count of your progress while competing against your friends via the SmartRope app. And come on, how can you not have fun while jump roping?

Top Photo: Well+Good Creative