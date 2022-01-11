ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: Cool air making a comeback

By Meteorologist Jesslyn Ferentz
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
Hey there and happy Tuesday to you!

There was a mix of sun and clouds across SWFL this afternoon and a bit breezy! Temperatures will fall through the 60s overnight and some of us will wake up in the morning to some upper 50s!

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s, and our cloud cover will increase as well.

A low pressure system will swing our next front down our way Wednesday night and into Thursday. Not looking like a washout, but our gardens will definitely be happy! By the afternoon, skies will clear out, and sunshine sticks around through Saturday.

Behind that front, cooler than average temps settle in. Thursday-Saturday highs will only be ranging in the low 70s with morning lows in the upper 40s and 50s. BRR!

