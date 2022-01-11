Norwalk’s looking for a new communications director

NORWALK, Conn. — Donalda Chumney has sued Norwalk Public Schools, alleging breach of contract and bad faith in her brief tenure here as NPS Chief Academic Officer. Chumney was enthusiastically recruited by Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella in 2020 only to have her position eliminated five months after taking the role, despite not being told of any performance deficiencies, according to the complaint. Further, Estrella pressured the single mother to uproot herself and her child and move to Norwalk, linking Chumney’s hiring to a desire to oust Yvette Goorevitch as Chief of Specialized Learning and Student Services. Chumney invested money in Connecticut licenses and expected to stay long enough to become vested in a pension plan.

NORWALK, CT ・ 24 DAYS AGO