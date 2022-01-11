ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk’s looking for a new communications director

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
 6 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. — Josh Morgan is leaving the City’s employ, nine months after getting a new title denoting more responsibilities and a corresponding pay raise. His exit comes shortly after another puzzle piece fell into place, completing a vision formed a year ago. Morgan was hired to...

