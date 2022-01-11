ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stocks follow Wall St up as Powell says rates to rise

 6 days ago

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher...

The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economy expanded by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slump in the second half as the ruling Communist Party forced its vast real estate industry to cut surging debt. Growth in the world’s second-largest economy sank...
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
The Independent

China’s birth rate drops to six-decade low while economic growth slows

China’s birth rate in 2021 dropped to its lowest level in six decades, indicating young people’s reluctance to have children despite a government drive to increase population growth. The National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday that 10.62 million babies were born in 2021, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people. While death rates in the same period were at 7.18 per thousand, leaving a natural growth rate at 0.034 per cent.The new rate marked a decline from around 12 million new births in 2020 at a rate of 8.52 per every thousand people.The birth rate is the lowest in...
The Independent

Euro nations seek path between high inflation, weak growth

Euro finance chiefs on Monday engaged in a high-wire political balancing act prompted by conflicting economic forces: a weaker growth outlook and stronger inflation.Finance ministers from the 19 nations that share the common euro currency pledged continued budgetary stimulus for the European economy amid headwinds caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant. At the same time, they sought to reassure voters by pledging vigilance over sharp price rises.“Am I concerned about inflation? Obviously so,″ Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag told reporters in Brussels before entering a meeting with her euro zone counterparts. “The purchasing power of the individual citizens...
