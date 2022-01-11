ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Abu Dhabi solar firm Sweihan seeks to raise over $700mln in green bonds

By SOURAV D
 6 days ago
Sweihan PV Power Company, an Abu Dhabi-based renewable energy firm that primarily focuses on solar energy, had been brewing off an option to raise more than $700 million in sales of amortised green bonds, an investor presentation had revealed. Having rolled out for commercial purposes back in the 2019s,...

London-based Fintech firm Checkout.com’s valuation hits $40bn after latest funding

On Wednesday, a London-based financial technology firm Checkout.com had issued a statement saying that the UK-based fintech giant’s valuation had more than doubled up to a whopping $40 billion in less than a year. In point of fact, latest statement from Checkout.com followed a latest fundraising campaign that had raised a stark upsum of $1 billion, while a swathe of new alongside existing investors ranging from Altimeter to Dragoneer to Qatar Investment Authority, had taken part in the fundraising campaign.
BUSINESS
New York City asset manager Blackstone to invest $3bn in Invenergy Renewables

On Friday, Blackstone Inc., the New York City-headquartered world’s largest alternative asset manager having had more than a jawdropping $731 billion worth of assets under its management as of Q3, 2021, had issued a statement on Friday saying that the American asset manager would lay off an eye-popping $3 billion in Invenergy Renewables Holdings LLC which happens to be the largest privately-owned renewable energy company in North America, marking off Blackstone’s largest-ever investment on a renewable energy company as investors had started off questioning the company’s approach towards an incisive impact of climate change on environment and workers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses gain; Abu Dhabi extends losses

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, with crude prices holding on to recent gains as supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya offset worries stemming from the rapid global rise in Omicron infections. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 0.9%, boosted by a...
WORLD
Major Gulf bourses end in black despite Omicron threat

On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had winded down the day higher, clawing back sharply following previous session’s losses, as mixed December employment data in the US had led to analysts’ belief that the US Fed would more likely to hike rates earlier than anticipated, eventually helping financials and lenders shelve large gains.
MARKETS
