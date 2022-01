Leon County students return to school tomorrow (Wednesday) and the district cannot require them to wear masks, though superintendent Rocky Hanna says he is strongly encouraging them to do so. All campus visitors—and staff who cannot maintain social distance—will have to wear face coverings. Hanna says that’s the best the district can do given limitations placed on them by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican-led state legislature.

