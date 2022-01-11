ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modular super-enhancer controls retinal development

By St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnhancers are regions of DNA that do not code for proteins, but control how genes are expressed. Super-enhancers are clusters of enhancers that together regulate genes with important roles in cell identity. Scientists at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital studied the Vsx2 super-enhancer and its role in the development of the...

