Modular super-enhancer controls retinal development

As the world enters a third year of pandemic-related uncertainties, one thing does seem certain: The SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates and keeps us on our toes. New research from the lab of Gary Whittaker, professor of virology in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology in the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, outlines key information about Omicron's older variant sibling, Alpha, which emerged late in 2020. It turns out that the mutation that birthed Alpha in the first place is very similar to the one that created Omicron, but with very different results for the severity of each one.

