Modular super-enhancer controls retinal development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Inosine-5"²-monophosphate dehydrogenase (IMPDH), a key regulatory enzyme in purine nucleotide biosynthesis, dynamically assembles filaments in response to changes in metabolic demand. Humans have two isoforms: IMPDH2 filaments reduce sensitivity to feedback inhibition, while IMPDH1 assembly remains uncharacterized. IMPDH1 plays a unique role in retinal metabolism, and point mutants cause blindness. Here, in a series of cryogenic-electron microscopy structures we show that human IMPDH1 assembles polymorphic filaments with different assembly interfaces in extended and compressed states. Retina-specific splice variants introduce structural elements that reduce sensitivity to GTP inhibition, including stabilization of the extended filament form. Finally, we show that IMPDH1 disease mutations fall into two classes: one disrupts GTP regulation and the other has no effect on GTP regulation or filament assembly. These findings provide a foundation for understanding the role of IMPDH1 in retinal function and disease and demonstrate the diverse mechanisms by which metabolic enzyme filaments are allosterically regulated.
