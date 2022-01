During the cold winter months, we're all about making and eating warming comfort foods. To that end, a casserole dish (or two!) is an essential in every kitchen. In addition to housing your favorite casseroles, it can also be used for baking delicious, shareable dishes baked pastas and gratins. But with all of the different options on the market in terms of materials, shapes, and sizes, it can be difficult to work out what is the best casserole dish to suit your needs. We talked to chefs to get pro insight on what they think works best.

