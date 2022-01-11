Report: Tottenham Hotspur is in talks with Wolves over Adama Traore

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to throw in the towel after seeing his side squander two priceless points in their quest for Premier League survival.Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike had taken the Magpies to within three minutes of just their second win of the campaign, which would have lifted them out of the bottom three, but they succumbed to Joao Pedro’s late equaliser as Watford snatched a 1-1 draw to leave them still deep in trouble.However, Howe said: “We saw today as a huge opportunity and that’s why it hurts so much. We were really pleased with what we saw...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO