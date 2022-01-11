ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Tottenham Hotspur is in talks with Wolves over Adama Traore

By Eddie Razo
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham Hotspur wants to strengthen their squad this January transfer window, and one name that’s linked to the north London club is Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Adama Traore. According to ESPN, Spurs are in talks with...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Wolves 3-1 Southampton: Adama Traore's first goal of season seals win

Wolves captain Conor Coady has said Adama Traore is a unique player in world football after the Spaniard scored his first goal of the season to earn Wolves' third win in four Premier League games. James Ward-Prowse's stunning free-kick had set up a late Southampton challenge at Molineux, before Traore...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Arsenal: North London derby postponed as Premier League accepts Gunners’ request

The north London derby match between Tottenham and Arsenal on Sunday has been postponed after the Premier League accepted a request from the depleted Gunners, with Spurs understood to be extremely unhappy with the situation.The league issued a statement confirming the news on Saturday afternoon, after Arsenal had submitted a request on Friday with a host of players missing due to coronavirus, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).“Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham slam Premier League over ‘extremely surprising’ Arsenal postponement

Tottenham Hotspur have said they are “extremely surprised” with the Premier League’s decision to call off Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal, adding that they believe the rules set out regarding fixture postponements due to Covid-19 cases are not being followed as intended. The Premier League confirmed they had accepted Arsenal’s request to postpone the fixture on Saturday, with the depleted Gunners without a host of players due to Covid, injury, suspension and some on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.Spurs released their response later in the afternoon, expressing their anger at the decision to postpone the fixture,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Wolverhampton Wanderers#Espn#Spurs#Fc Barcelona
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Eddie Howe ‘hurt’ by Watford draw but won’t lose faith in his Newcastle team

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is refusing to throw in the towel after seeing his side squander two priceless points in their quest for Premier League survival.Allan Saint-Maximin’s second-half strike had taken the Magpies to within three minutes of just their second win of the campaign, which would have lifted them out of the bottom three, but they succumbed to Joao Pedro’s late equaliser as Watford snatched a 1-1 draw to leave them still deep in trouble.However, Howe said: “We saw today as a huge opportunity and that’s why it hurts so much. We were really pleased with what we saw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter happy at ‘ambitious’ Brighton after links to Everton job

Brighton boss Graham Potter insists he is very happy at one of the Premier League’s “best-run clubs” amid reports linking him with the vacant Everton job.The Toffees are searching for a new manager after sacking Rafael Benitez following just one win from 13 top-flight games.Potter, whose contract runs until the summer of 2025, has impressed since arriving at the Amex Stadium in 2019 and has the Seagulls flying high in ninth place ahead of Tuesday’s visit of Chelsea.“I can’t comment on speculation, things that are out there in the newspapers,” he said.“I’m focused on my job here, very happy here...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds’ victory over West Ham was heroic - but not a vindication for all

It was a not just victory but vindication; not just a vital three points for Leeds but for all the teams and supporters left embittered by the opportune postponement of the north London derby. After Marcelo Bielsa’s injury-ravaged squad pulled off a battling, breathtaking 3-2 victory over a weary West Ham on Sunday, the prevailing sentiment was that justice had been done and that the nature of Leeds’ performance showed the virtues of playing on. In the immediate aftermath, perhaps that was right too. While Arsenal’s predicament has been to some degree self-inflicted, Leeds’ list of casualties this season has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Aston Villa are hoping to gain revenge against Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. Steven Gerrard’s side suffered a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford when the two sides met in the FA Cup third round just a few days ago after Scott McTominay struck the game’s only goal inside eight minutes. Villa could give debuts to both Lucas Digne and Philippe Coutinho for this fixture, though, as they look to surge up the table from a disappointing 14th. Follow Aston Villa vs Manchester United LIVEUnited’s momentum will have been raised slightly by victory but they still remained six...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy