Report: Chelsea 'Highly Unlikely' to Sanction January Departure for Cesar Azpilicueta Despite Atletico Madrid Interest

By Nick Emms
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea are highly unlikely to allow captain Cesar Azpilicueta to depart the club in the January transfer window despite interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports. The 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season and he has attracted much interest from his...

The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

The Etihad Stadium plays host to the top of the table Premier League clash between Manchester City and Chelsea this afternoon. City are first in the league with Chelsea second coming into this game, but with completely different form in the competition. Chelsea will be hoping to end their poor run, but they will take inspiration from some promising displays in the Carabao Cup. Today’s match is Chelsea’s second against City in the league this season and their last chance to peg the reigning champions back in their pursuit of the title.Follow Man City vs Chelsea LIVECity will be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Miami Herald

Wolves survive late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in EPL

Adama Traore scored his first goal of the season and Wolverhampton survived a late rally to beat Southampton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday. Raul Jimenez converted a penalty in the 37th minute and captain Conor Coady headed home in the 59th before a nervy finish at Molineux Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta New Chelsea Contract Demands Revealed

Cesar Azpilicueta's demands for a new Chelsea contract have been revealed, according to reports. The Blues captain has been at the club since 2012 and is therefore in his tenth season at the west London side. However, his current deal at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid rules out Joao Felix sale

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is determined to keep hold of Joao Felix. Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had wanted Felix to join him in England before Atletico managed to sign him from Benfica, and Barcelona have also shown an interest in the No.7 in the past. But there's no...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result and final score as De Bruyne scores brilliant winner

Follow live reaction after Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s sublime strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea.De Bruyne curled an excellent strike past Kepa Arrizabalaga from outside of the box in the 70th minute to hand the hosts a victory they thoroughly deserved after a commanding performance against the European champions. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku, who had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE

