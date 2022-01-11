ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Milan and Inter set for a market derby as both want 21-year-old striker

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan and Inter are in a battle for the Scudetto on the field but they are also fighting for the same transfer target off the pitch, according to a report. This morning’s edition of il...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Chelsea interested in Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic

Chelsea are interested in Inter Milan wing-back Ivan Perisic. The Mirror says the Blues have lost Ben Chilwell for the rest of the season to a cruciate ligament, leaving them short of the depth on the left flank where Marcos Alonso has started 12 of the last 14 games in all competitions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Farris: Inter Milan satisfied with Atalanta draw

Inter Milan management were satisfied after their 0-0 draw against Atalanta. Inter assistant coach Massimiliano Farris spoke after the game after Simone Inzaghi had shouted himself hoarse. “I bring Inzaghi's best wishes, at least that's what he tried to tell me with gestures," smiled Farris. “He hadn't quite fully recovered...
SOCCER
The Independent

Serie A leaders Inter Milan march on with draw against Atalanta

Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A with a 0-0 draw at Atalanta.The Nerazzurri have lost only once in the league this season but were grateful to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for making fine saves to deny Luis Muriel and Mario Pasalic in Bergamo.Leaders Inter are now two points clear of city rivals AC Milan while fourth-placed Atalanta are eight points off the top.Portugal midfielder Sergio Oliveira scored the winner on his debut as Roma beat Cagliari 1-0.The Porto loanee netted a 33rd-minute penalty for Jose Mourinho’s side after Dalbert had handled his shot.Antonin Barak bagged...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Hidalgo
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#The League#Clause#Della#Inter#Milannews#Milanese#River Plate#Tuttosport#Pianetamilan
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Who could succeed Rafael Benitez as Everton manager?

Rafael Benitez’s departure from Everton has thrown open another managerial vacancy and some interesting names are already being lined up to replace the 61-year-old Spaniard.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the potential contenders to replace him.Wayne RooneyEngland and Manchester United’s leading goalscorer has endured a baptism of fire in his first managerial job at Derby and the temptation to return to his boyhood club could prove too strong to turn down should the call come. Everton have prised managers away from Premier League rivals in the past – Ronald Koeman from Southampton and Marco Silva...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Matchday LIVE: Man City down Chelsea, Man Utd, PSG & Juventus in action

WATCH: De Bruyne finish gives Man City deserving lead (US only) "Yesterday before training, he still had problems with his hip flexor," the Red Devils boss has said. "I had another conversation with him and we then decided that it doesn't make sense to take him on the journey here. Hopefully he can play on Wednesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Robert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a row

Robert Lewandowski has won the Best Fifa Men’s Player award for the second year in a row after finishing ahead of Lionel Messi at the ceremony in Zurich on Monday evening.The Bayern Munich and Poland striker defended his title after a record-breaking goalscoring season in the Bundesliga and his victory comes comes after Messi beat the 33-year-old to the 2021 Ballon d’Or prize last month. Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah completed the top three. Lewandowski enjoyed another remarkable year for Bayern Munich as he broke Gerd Muller’s 49-year-old Bundesliga record for most goals in a season when he netted...
FIFA
The Independent

Man United vs Aston Villa player ratings: Philippe Coutinho rescues draw on Premier League return

Aston Villa rescued a 2-2 draw in the Premier League against Manchester United after mistakes led to both of the visitors goals.It was an awful start from Villa. Bruno Fernandes took a soft free kick and took his time to strike. When he did, it was a deft touch and goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez looked to have caught it. But he dropped it through his legs to put United ahead.Mason Greenwood had a few chances and Villa threw all they had at United in the closing minutes of the first half but heading into the break the visitors were still 1-0...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Awards treble for Chelsea as Tuchel, Hayes and Mendy scoop FIFA prizes

Chelsea scooped three individual prizes at the Best FIFA Football Awards, with Thomas Tuchel Emma Hayes and Edouard Mendy all winning their categories.Tuchel and Hayes were named men’s and women’s coach of the year respectively, while Mendy won the men’s goalkeeper award.Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running and Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year.🚨🏆 Thomas Tuchel is the #TheBest FIFA Men’s Coach 2021!🔵🧠 He had a year to remember with @ChelseaFC! pic.twitter.com/skVgbZTxCO— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) January 17, 2022Tuchel, rewarded for steering Chelsea to Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Best FIFA Awards 2022 LIVE: Updates as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski among nominees

Follow live updates from the Fifa Best Awards as the as the men’s and women’s player of the year are crowned in Zurich. Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski are up for the men’s award, which is being handed out one month on from the Ballon d’Or. Messi was the winner on that occasion, beating Lewandowski to the prize, after a 2021 which saw the Argentina star claim a first major international honour with his country at the Copa America. He also won the Copa del Rey and finished as La Liga’s top scorer with Barcelona on his last...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy