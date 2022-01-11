ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Modric set for new Real Madrid contract with agreement in place

By Jamie Kemble
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuka Modric looks set to stick around at Real Madrid. Modric has been with Los Blancos since 2012, going on to win two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and many more. The midfielder has been a key cog at Real Madrid for...

AFP

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid will be chasing their first trophy in Carlo Ancelotti's second spell as coach when they face Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday, but criticism continues to surround the Spanish federation's decision to stage the tournament in Saudi Arabia. Madrid scraped past Barcelona 3-2 after extra-time in Riyadh on Wednesday before Athletic sprung a surprise by coming from behind to defeat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Thursday. The annual competition, which includes the top two in La Liga from the previous season, as well as the most recent Copa del Rey finalists, is being played in Saudi Arabia until 2029 as part of a deal that earns the Spanish football federation around 30 million euros ($34.2 million) a year. Amnesty International have asked that players wear purple armbands this week in protest against the treatment of women and the LGBTQ community in Saudi Arabia, a request that was ignored in the semi-final matches.
SOCCER
okcheartandsoul.com

Real Madrid vs Athletic Club score: Luka Modric’s classy performance leads Los Blancos to Super Cup victory

It was Real Madrid’s old reliable stars who delivered them the cup on Sunday. Who other than Toni Kroos and goal scorer Luka Modric in midfield, alongside Karim Benzema up top would deliver the final of the Spanish Super Cup. Real was too good in possession for Athletic Club to get any real chances and finished with a 2-0 victory. This now puts Real Madrid one title behind Barcelona’s 13 for being the most successful club in the history of the Super Cup.
SOCCER
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: The latest salary and contract PSG have offered Kylian Mbappe

After months of reprieve, Real Madrid fans are back to scrolling on their phones and seeing more constant, conflicting updates regarding Kylian Mbappe‘s future. Though the PSG forward can officially sign a pre-agreement to join Madrid in the summer 2022 transfer window, the star man is fully expected to avoid signing anything until at least the end of the Champions League tie against Real, out of respect for his current club.
UEFA
hoopsrumors.com

Gabriel Deck Set To Rejoin Real Madrid

After being waived by the Thunder earlier this month, forward Gabriel Deck is returning to Spain and rejoining Real Madrid. Reports shortly after Deck’s release indicated this was the plan, and Real Madrid head coach Pablo Laso confirmed as much on Sunday, as Eurohoops relays. The deal hasn’t been...
NBA
FanSided

Real Madrid: Comparing Luka Modric to anyone else is an insult

Ever since Luka Modric hit the age of 33 in the year 2018, which turned out to be the most successful calendar year in his career, some people started considering him as a finished player, irrespective of his performances on the field for Real Madrid and Croatia. While he is still at the top of his game at the age of 36, there are a lot of ignorant souls who’ve assumed that Modric has declined a lot, and have made statements that are somewhat similar to this:
UEFA
The Independent

Is Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Spanish Supercopa

Silverware is at stake and the Spanish Supercopa winners will be crowned on Sunday night, with Athletic Club set to face Real Madrid.The four-team tournament saw Los Blancos just about edge out Barcelona in a five-goal thriller which went to extra-time on Wednesday, before the Basque side beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 a day later.These two finalists are indeed the only two teams to win the Supercopa since it took on a four-side format, with Athletic’s dramatic triumph last year their first trophy since 2015.Real Madrid are currently top of LaLiga, with Athletic in ninth.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United have no plans for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain

Ralf Rangnick has no plans to replace Harry Maguire as Manchester United captain, despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim that the squad's mentality must improve to avoid a "nightmare" season.In an interview with television broadcasters this week, Ronaldo said that there needed to be a shift in attitude within the Old Trafford dressing room in order for results to improve.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rejoined United from Juventus in August, having won eight major honours during his first spell at the club between 2003 and 2009, including three Premier League titles and the Champions League.Ronaldo has returned as the oldest outfield player...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City 13 points clear after Kevin De Bruyne’s winner against Chelsea

Kevin De Bruyne scored a brilliant winner as Premier League leaders Manchester City moved 13 points clear with a 1-0 victory over second-placed Chelsea on Saturday.The Belgian playmaker, who had an unhappy spell at Chelsea early in his career, curled beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga from distance to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.It was a moment of magic worthy of winning any game but was the least City deserved having dominated against the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.Blue is the colour! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/816nfRAo0M— Manchester City (@ManCity) January 15, 2022The win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

