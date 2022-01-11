60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) shares surged 57.1% to close at $5.39 on Monday.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 40.7% to settle at $8.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Take-Two Interactive Software in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) surged 30.5% to settle at $21.50 after the company, and Novartis, reported topline data from the Phase 2 study for ensovibep, a DARPin antiviral therapeutic for COVID-19.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) climbed 28.9% to close at $7.86. Reliance Global Group, last month, announced pricing of $20.0 million private placement with institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) gained 28.2% to settle at $11.50 after the company late Sunday issued preliminary Q4 and FY21 guidance above estimates.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) jumped 27.9% to close at $14.78 after the company announced preliminary, unaudited ORLADEYO revenue for Q4 and FY21 and provided new guidance for full year 2022 ORLADEYO net revenue and expected peak ORLADEYO sales.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) surged 27.6% to settle at $130.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) rose 27% to close at $0.73 after the company announced the submission of a Fast Track Application to the FDA for Tempol for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

Apria, Inc. (NASDAQ: APR) shares gained 26.1% to close at $37.48. Owens & Minor agreed to acquire Apria for $37.50 in cash per share of common stock, representing an equity value of approximately $1.45 billion.

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCB) climbed 25.5% to close at $44.50. The company, along with AT&T, recently won a favorable ruling from the Internal Revenue Service for the planned merger between the company and AT&T's WarnerMedia entertainment business.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) jumped 24.5% to close at $1.83. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva Group have collaborated to develop, manufacture and commercialize cultured cell-based products for the food industry.

Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) rose 23.8% to settle at $14.46. Olink said it sees Q4 sales of $43.2 million to $43.7 million and expects FY21 sales of $94.5 million to $95 million.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) gained 22% to close at $6.26.

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) jumped 19.2% to settle at $11.49.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) shares rose 19.1% to settle at $12.98. Apyx Medical Corporation sees preliminary Q4 sales of $16.3 million to $16.8 million, up 42% year over year.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares jumped 18.5% to close at $46.29 after the company issued strong sales forecast.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) jumped 17.3% to close at $2.64. McDade Products, LLC joined forces with G Medical Tests and Services to provide U.S. retailers with millions of COVID-19 at-home PCR test kits.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 16.8% to settle at $2.50.

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) rose 15.6% to close at $8.29 after the company issued strong sales forecast for the fourth quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI) gained 14.9% to close at $20.25. Treace Medical Concepts sees Q4 sales of $33.100 million to $33.400 million.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) surged 14.7% to settle at $1.25. Odonate Therapeutics recently received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market that the continued listing of its securities is no longer warranted.

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPSC) gained 14.5% to close at $15.14. Century Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for up to four induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) programs for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) jumped 13.8% to settle at $1.82. Venus Concept sees Q4 sales of $32 million to $33 million.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) gained 13.6% to close at $7.29 after the company announced fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results showing revenue increased year-over-year and the company reached profitability.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) rose 12.7% to close at $6.02.

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) shares gained 10.1% to settle at $20.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) jumped 9% to settle at $146.49 after the company announced its Vision 2025 expectations.

Losers

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares tumbled 81.9% to close at $0.74 on Monday. TDH Holdings, last month, reported H1 revenue of $130,000.

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 33.1% to close at $0.1941 after gaining more than 5% on Friday.

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 27.5% to settle at $4.75. Kidpik, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.22 per share.

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CURV) fell 22.4% to close at $8.20 after the company lowered its Q4 revenue guidance.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPID) fell 21.2% to close at $7.20. Rapid Micro Biosystems said it expects Q4 total revenue of between $4.7 and $5.2 million.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 21% to close at $2.75 after jumping over 57% on Friday.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) dipped 19% to close at $3.67. Marin Software shares jumped 31% on Friday after the company announced an integration with Amazon Ads' demand-side platform.

eMagin Corporation (NYSE: EMAN) fell 18.9% to settle at $1.46.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) tumbled 18.4% to close at $2.40.

Bird Global, Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) fell 17.6% to close at $6.81.

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) dropped 17.5% to settle at $0.7706.

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) shares dropped 17.2% to close at $2.92.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) fell 17.2% to close at $9.45. Amicus Therapeutics said it sees FY21 Galafold sales of $306 million.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) fell 17.1% to settle at $2.19 after jumping more than 33% on Friday.

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) dropped 16.7% to close at $18.46. Beauty Health expects FY21 sales around the high end of prior guidance of $245 million to $255 million.

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 16.6% to close at $3.43.

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares fell 16.3% to close at $67.89. Citi Trends reported 2021 holiday sales results and updated long-term strategic plan.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) tumbled 15.9% to close at $23.27.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 15.8% to settle at $32.89.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI) fell 15.7% to settle at $2.89.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) dropped 15.2% to close at $1.96.

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) declined 14.8% to close at $6.81. The company’s stock jumped around 100% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $4 per share.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares fell 14.7% to close at $9.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) dropped 13.1% to close at $142.99 after the company announced it will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.861 per Zynga share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) fell 12.8% to close at $1.02.

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 12.5% to close at $1.88.

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) fell 11.7% to settle at $14.13. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $16 per share.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) fell 11.1% to close at $1.85.

Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 10.5% to close at $3.25. Cyngn said Global Logistics and Fulfillment LLC has engaged the company as its exclusive autonomous vehicle solutions provider.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIGL) fell 9.8% to settle at $11.41. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $14 per share.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares fell 7.9% to settle at $1.05 after climbing around 12% on Friday.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) dropped 6.7% to close at $131.15 amid overall market weakness following a rise in yields as well as continued Fed tapering concerns for 2022.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) fell 6.1% to close at $0.3493. FangDD, on Friday, received Nasdaq notice regarding minimum bid requirements.