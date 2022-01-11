Langley High graduate chosen All-America

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Monday released its 32-man 2021 Freshman All-America Team, which features a combined 13 players from the Big Ten and SEC. Overall, the Big Ten led all conferences with eight players named to the FWAA All-America Team, as Ohio State (three selections) and Iowa (two selections) paced the conference. The SEC was close behind the Big Ten with seven selections, and Texas A&M helped carry the SEC’s weight with two honorees. Behind the Big Ten and SEC was the Big 12 and Pac-12, which had three selections each.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO