ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Langley High graduate chosen All-America

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Inside Nova
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLangley High School graduate Tre Vasiliadis was a sophomore runningback during the fall for the Carnegie Mellon University football team. Vasiliadis rushed for 1,120 yards and ran for 16 touchdowns...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star DL Caden Story de-commits from Auburn

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive lineman Caden Story has reopened his recruitment. Story, who had been committed to Auburn since August, announced his de-commitment Sunday on Twitter. “From the moment I received my offer from Auburn University, they’ve shown nothing but love and support,” Story’s tweet read. “Due to recent changes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Is Reportedly Hiring Former Ohio State Coach

Notre Dame’s football program is reportedly set to make a big assistant coach hire. According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Fighting Irish are set to hire a former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach. Al Washington, whom Ohio State parted ways with following the 2021 season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Nova

Patriot boys basketball holds off rival Battlefield to remain undefeated

The Patriot Pioneers defeated the Battlefield Bobcats 53-52 on Friday night, in front of a rowdy home crowd. Patriot’s Jay Randall scored the first points of the night, hitting a pair of free-throws shortly after tipoff. A minute later, Battlefield’s Ryan Derderian put the Bobcats on the board with a layup of his own.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Highschool#Langley High School#Tartans#Geneva College
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Transfer News

Welcome to college football in 2022. Monday morning, a seventh-year Nebraska Huskers player decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Yes, you read that correctly – a seventh-year college football player will be entering the transfer portal. Will Honas, a seventh-year linebacker for the Huskers football program, has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Nova

Former Marshall High trainer chosen to VHSL Hall of Fame

Former Marshall High School athletic trainer Jon Almquist was among those recently selected into the Virginia High School League’s Hall of Fame for the Class of 2021. Almquist was chosen under the category of contributor. He was hired as Marshall’s first full-time trainer in 1983. Almquist also became...
MARSHALL, VA
Wyoming News

'I just loved the school': Huskers pick up commitment from top juco RB Anthony Grant

Life in the Red Podcast: Analyzing Scott Frost's completed football staff; latest from AD Trev Alberts and hoops talk Nebraska is dipping back into the junior college ranks in hopes of bolstering its running back competition this offseason. The Huskers on Sunday afternoon landed a verbal commitment from New Mexico Military Institute running back Anthony Grant, who has been among juco's most productive ball-carriers over the past two years. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY

Milum earns third Freshman All-America honor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University freshman offensive tackle Wyatt Milum was named to the Football Writers Association of America’s Freshman All-America Team, as announced by the organization. This marks the third freshman All-America honor for Milum as he already earned spots on The Athletic’s Freshman All-American team...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Boston 25 News WFXT

Onetime Clemson QB Johnson transferring back to Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. — (AP) — Onetime Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is returning to the Tigers, becoming coach Dabo Swinney's first player taken from the NCAA transfer portal. Johnson had been with Northwestern the past four seasons. He announced his decision to return to Clemson on Monday. Johnson is...
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

FWAA releases Freshman All-America Team

The Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) on Monday released its 32-man 2021 Freshman All-America Team, which features a combined 13 players from the Big Ten and SEC. Overall, the Big Ten led all conferences with eight players named to the FWAA All-America Team, as Ohio State (three selections) and Iowa (two selections) paced the conference. The SEC was close behind the Big Ten with seven selections, and Texas A&M helped carry the SEC’s weight with two honorees. Behind the Big Ten and SEC was the Big 12 and Pac-12, which had three selections each.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy