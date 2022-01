Ministers are setting out a flurry of policies, under the title Operation Red Meat, which are designed to revive Boris Johnson’s fortunes as he faces continuing anger over “partygate” allegations.Fury over the gatherings was compounded when it emerged that two events were held in No 10 the day before the Queen had to sit alone at the funeral of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, last year.The Prime Minister had already apologised for personally attending a “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, during the first coronavirus lockdown.Six Tory MPs have publicly called for...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO