Having a beer, taking a little break and the art of compromise | Letters

The U.S. Capitol, where compromise is in short supply. [ J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE | AP ]

A beer and a little rust

The senator who could rescue Biden’s agenda | Column, Jan. 2

I am approaching the age of 86, and I have just learned the meaning of “compromise.” I have always believed that “It’s better to wear out than rust out,” and that kept me in pretty fair shape, but recently my exercise regimen has been wearing on me. I finished my daily walk along the Hillsborough River. I sat down at an outside table, joining an older and wiser gentleman who was sipping a beer. I told him how I feel about wearing out or rusting out, but that I was beginning to worry that I might be overdoing it a bit.

He grinned, sipped his beer and said, you just need to learn what our Congress people can’t seem to learn — and that is to compromise. He said I could continue to work exceptionally hard and probably die sooner than I would if I would simply compromise and slow down just a little and let a small amount of rust set in.

He asked where I grew up. Tennessee, I said, adding that I liked his advice and will follow it. He said, “I’m from West Virginia, and I’ve been giving that advice to Sen. Joe Manchin for five years and he hasn’t taken it yet.” I ordered a beer for both of us, and we agreed that we had a worse problem right here in Florida, but we didn’t name names.

James Stuart Emery, Army lieutenant colonel (retired), Valrico

Do what it takes

How Democrats aim to define the lessons of Jan. 6 | Jan. 6

I am all for making voting as easy as possible. On the other hand, I grew up when you had one day to vote, and you had to go to your polling station and wait in line. In my opinion, if you really want to vote, you will make it a priority and you will do whatever it takes to do so. I say enough with all the excuses and blaming government for your unwillingness to do what it takes to make your vote count.

Tom Craig, Riverview

Where to look

All in a day’s work for election fraud patrol | Column, Jan. 9

Here we go again. More taxpayer funds wasted for problems that don’t exist. If Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to “crack down” on election fraud, he may want to consider putting a satellite office at The Villages.

Eileen Stafford, St. Petersburg