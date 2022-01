Shiba Inu price analysis appears to be bullish today. Strong resistance present at $0.00003597. Strong support present at $0.00002961. The Shiba Inu price analysis has entered a bullish market with slight chances of a reversal. The bears dominated the market for a few weeks, but the bulls have returned more vigorously and have captured the market, all that’s left to see it will this momentum be maintained. Following yesterday’s movement, the price of SHIB held itself and reached $0.00003069, from $0.00003094. On January 15, 2022, the price fluctuated around the $0.00003100 mark and remained around that threshold. Today the price has been maintaining the same movement its reached $0.00003069 while losing a small fragment of its original value. SHIB currently trades at $0.00003069.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO