I’m writing to express my opposition to the HB 2207, the Republican plan to change the way state legislative districts are drawn. For two decades, Republicans in the PA House and Senate have benefited from some of the most gerrymandered legislative districts in the country. Now, they are angry because the Legislative Reapportionment Committee is about to adopt fair election districts that only give them a slight advantage and doesn’t prioritize incumbent protection.

HUMMELSTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO