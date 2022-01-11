ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Equifax: Investor Day Outlines The Next Phase Of Value Creation

By Opal Investment Research
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Equifax looks set to sustain its recent momentum, unveiling some promising new medium to longer-term targets at its investor day. Equifax (EFX), a leading information solutions provider in credit risk, recently held its investor day event (the first since the 2017 cybersecurity event), featuring an upbeat view of the operating backdrop...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

International Paper: Remains Undervalued, A 'Buy' Here

In this article, I will revisit International Paper and provide some ideas and guidance as to what I see for the company here. I've covered International Paper (IP) to a rather extensive degree and for several articles. Sometimes bullish, sometimes not, but I've usually held a position in the company, as I do today.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Bausch + Lomb Begins U.S. IPO Process

Bausch + Lomb has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure may be significantly higher. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common shares, according to an S-1 registration statement. The firm sells contact lenses and...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Take-Two Acquires Zynga

Merger activity remained steady last week with two new deals announced and one active deal completed. The largest game company acquisition in history was announced last week. In 2018, Bloomberg reported that Zynga (ZNGA), the firm that created FarmVille and Words With Friends, had attracted takeover interest from other game developers amid a jump in dealmaking in the industry. ZNGA’s price after that report was $4.36.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equifax#Product Innovation#Investor#The Next Phase#Efx#M A
Seeking Alpha

Harmonic: New Video Delivery Technologies Could Push The Stock Price Up

Harmonic offers high-performance video delivery software and cable access solutions. Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) reports a significant amount of cash ready to be invested in research and development and marketing. Management already announced new tier 1 clients, and I believe that we can expect more in the coming years. I would also expect demand for the company’s COTS servers and the new MAC Anywhere technology. Finally, I would also expect operational synergies from recent acquisitions. Yes, I am optimistic about the company’s business outlook, and I am buying shares at the current price mark.
COMPUTERS
Seeking Alpha

Tekla Healthcare Investors: Understanding The Mechanics Of Its 8.5% Yield

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed end fund (CEF) that currently sports an 8.5% current yield. Over the weekend, I read with great interest an article purportedly tailor made for retirees searching for yield. The article suggested that Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH), with its roughly 8.5% current yield, was a fantastic closed end fund (CEF) and well suited for retirees. Although I don't have any objections or strong opinions per se regarding the quality of the underlying stocks contained within this closed end fund, I just want to provide some additional clarity on the mechanics of how this 8.5% yield is achieved.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Bitcoin Mining And Real Estate Lead A 5 IPO Week

Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. Five IPOs are slated to raise $457 million in the shortened holiday week ahead. REIT Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) plans to raise $252 million at a $603 million market cap. The company’s portfolio consists of 156 commercial properties across 32 states, focused on single-tenant, income producing industrial, medical, retail, and office properties. Four Springs’ properties were 99.8% leased as of 12/15/21, though its 10 largest tenants accounted for nearly half of its ABR.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Financials And Energy To Power Canadian Equity Markets

Expect higher volatility, mid to high single-digit returns and continued deep sector rotations in 2022, says Michael Craig, Head of Asset Allocation, TD Asset Management. He joins Kim Parlee to make the bullish case for Canadian equities, real estate, but says it could be another challenging year for fixed income.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
etftrends.com

Investors Should Consider Value ETFs for 2022

As we readjust our investment portfolios for the year ahead, investors should consider value style-oriented exchange traded funds. With the Federal Reserve tapering its accommodative bond-purchasing program and eying multiple interest rate hikes this year, rising rates will weigh on the growth style, which we are already seeing in the pullback among technology stocks. The higher borrowing costs could weigh on future earnings, which have been the attractive feature for growth stocks in the previous low-yield environment.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Equifax

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Equifax has an average price target of $292.88 with a high of $335.00 and a low of $255.00.
DETROIT, MI
Motley Fool

How Should Investors Balance Growth and Value in a Portfolio?

What is the right balance in a portfolio between growth, value, and dividend stocks? In this video from "The Virtual Opportunities Show," recorded on Dec. 21, Fool.com contributors Asit Sharma and Demitri Kalogeropoulos share their personal mix and explain why they each focus on growth but make sure to diversify into other asset classes, too.
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Procter & Gamble: Great Company But The Chart Says No

The macroeconomic backdrop is positive. While the macroeconomic and company-specific backdrop is positive, the chart is currently topping. Wait for a new uptrend to develop. Procter & Gamble is in the consumer staples sector:. The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Adyen: Indispensable Vendor To Merchants, But Stock Is Expensive

Adyen continues to be perfectly positioned for all the trends accelerated by COVID-19 by offering indispensable and comprehensive solutions to merchants. Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF) is a company that is clearly beneficially positioned in the current day and age. Trends of digitalisation, promoting ecommerce and more digital solutions at the point of sale, have put Adyen on the receiving end of some momentous changes at the impulse of widespread lockdowns. With the fact that many people are adopting digital methods, which are undeniably more convenient for both merchant and purchaser, also means that there is no going back, even after things calm down with the pandemic. With low churn rates and great repeat business rates, Adyen is clearly executing well too. However, while we are confident that it can achieve growth in the mid-market and in North America as it has in Europe, the valuation is to dear and does not offer a compelling opportunity. We pass on Adyen.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

AcuityAds: The Illumin Platform Makes The Stock A Buy

AcuityAds offers automatic solutions to marketers willing to connect through clients across mobile, social, and online display advertising campaigns. AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ATY) offers proprietary technology in a market that grows at a double-digit rate. In my view, with a significant amount of cash to finance more R&D and marketing expenses, ATY will most likely see an increase in its customer base. If management is also successful in the international markets, I would be expecting a fair price of CAD19.7. I don’t believe that the current valuation of CAD3.4-CAD3.7 per share really represents the future cash flow. I will be buying shares.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Herbalife Nutrition: Shifting To Neutral

Herbalife has demonstrated resilient operating performance. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) turned out to be a COVID beneficiary as the company didn't really experience any supply chain hiccups and was able to keep inventory flush for distributors. Sales also performed quite well, particularly given that products are sold online as well as pop-up nutrition clubs. Geographical performance has been pretty solid with 8.6% growth year-over-year with China being the only category reporting weakness:
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

The Value Investor's Secret Weapon: The PEG Ratio

(1:00) - Value Investing Superstars: Using The Peg Ratio To Find Strong Stocks. (21:35) - Episode Roundup: XOM, PFE, CF, CMA, CROX. Welcome to Episode #264 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis downgraded at Morgan Stanley on near-term concerns

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) ADRs are trading flat in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley lowered its rating on the Swiss Pharma giant to Equal Weight from Overweight, noting a lack of catalysts and execution concerns in the near term. “With limited catalysts in 1H22 and our FY22e earnings estimates in line with...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Key Metrics Driving Deep Value Investors

Deep value investing is a very specific sort of value investing -- the kind that "scares value investors," according to this segment of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live. During the episode, recorded on Dec. 21, Fool analysts Jim Gillies and John Rotonti discuss what deep value investing is and what the key drivers are for true deep value investors.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Broadleaf Partners 2022 Investment Playbook

The markets actually did quite well in 2021, and better than we would have expected, with a particularly strong showing for “value” stocks. Each year, we look back at the prior year’s Investment Playbook to assess what we got right, what we got wrong, and what we learned in the process. We then turn to the coming year, putting our dominant ideas in writing, with hopes of gaining greater clarity on the factors that might drive our investment returns going forward.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
45K+
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy