Moderna has a significant first mover competitive advantage by not only developing the COVID-19 vaccine but also by scaling the company's mRNA manufacturing capacity. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has extremely high upside from being a first mover in developing the world's most advanced mRNA platform. One of the most promising potential solutions for helping prevent or cure some of the most intractable diseases known to man is mRNA technology and Moderna has not only developed the most advanced mRNA platform but has also built out significant mRNA manufacturing capacity worldwide. There are many companies that are in various stages of developing mRNA technology but there are very few that have advanced as far as Moderna has in both developing mRNA technology, as well as having the manufacturing capacity and other commercial infrastructure to produce billions of doses of a vaccine per year. At this time, the only companies that have both the knowledge of advanced mRNA techniques and the manufacturing capacity to compete in the same arena as Moderna is the BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) - Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) partnership.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 HOURS AGO