ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Head, MD

Indian Head man arrested on reckless endangerment charges, released on electronic monitoring

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PkeDy_0diMDKiZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t2Zwv_0diMDKiZ00
Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head

On January 6 at 9:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of someone firing a gun. A preliminary investigation revealed a male was in a car in the parking lot of a business when he fired several rounds from a handgun toward Crain Highway. No one was struck.

Officers located the man, Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head . He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. A search warrant was served on Young’s vehicle and officers recovered two firearms from his car; one had been reported stolen.

On January 7, a judge released Young on personal recognizance on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer Irwin at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

The post Indian Head man arrested on reckless endangerment charges, released on electronic monitoring appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 2

Bob Oso
6d ago

I bet there will be some weak minded fools who will actually question why he was arrested and claim that it's because he's black 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr

UPDATE 1/14/2022: The Homicide Unit identified and arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting in Temple Hills on Christmas Eve. The suspect is 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton. He’s charged with the murder of 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. Homicide Unit detectives today released surveillance video of the SUV being sought in connection with a fatal shooting in […] The post Suspect arrested in killing of Danny Kelly Jr appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waldorf, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Waldorf, MD
City
Indian Head, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Lexington Park murder, suspect sought

January 13, 2022 UPDATE 1:50 pm: The deceased victim has been identified as Joseph James Oakes, age 19 of Lexington Park. UPDATE 1/13/2022 @6:00 am: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 3:21 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21400 block of Pegg Road, in the area of Westbury Boulevard […] The post Victim identified in Lexington Park murder, suspect sought appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police responding to a motor vehicle crash with reported shooting in Lexington Park

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.– The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has sent out a Nixle Alert for everyone to avoid Pegg Road in Lexington Park at this time. SMCSO deputies are investigating a shooting in the area of Westbury Blvd and Pegg Road in Lexington Park. Multiple units are on scene and in surrounding areas continuing […] The post Police responding to a motor vehicle crash with reported shooting in Lexington Park appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Woman who rammed Waldorf Taco Bell gets jail time; home detention

UPDATE January 14, 2022, LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf, to 40 years, 283 days, with all but 4 years and 100 days suspended. Williams will serve her time in jail for 18 months, followed by 2 years on home detention. Williams will then be on supervised probation for 5 years.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy