Indian Head man arrested on reckless endangerment charges, released on electronic monitoring

On January 6 at 9:10 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 2000 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of someone firing a gun. A preliminary investigation revealed a male was in a car in the parking lot of a business when he fired several rounds from a handgun toward Crain Highway. No one was struck.

Officers located the man, Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head . He was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment. A search warrant was served on Young’s vehicle and officers recovered two firearms from his car; one had been reported stolen.

On January 7, a judge released Young on personal recognizance on the condition he obtain electronic monitoring.

The investigation is ongoing.

