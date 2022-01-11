ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughesville, MD

Pets In Need In Southern Maryland Dog of the Week: Passion

By Kimberley Ann Holt
 6 days ago
Deaf girl in DIRE need of a new home….

Passion is a white and brown female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 2 years old. She weighs about 41.2 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption. (Fully vetted means: spayed, rabies, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and micro-chipped)

Passion is Deaf but does not let that stop her! She is a huge snuggle bug, her favorite place is right in your lap.

Passion already knows the hand signal for sit and would benefit from further obedience training. This shouldn’t be hard for Passion as she’s very treated and toy motivated.

Training a deaf dog is not very much different than a hearing dog! Passion lived with another dog and seems to do great with other companions in the shelter.

If you and your family are interested in meeting Passion, send an email to schedule an appointment.

To come to meet Passion, send an email to animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov today!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, Md 20637
  • 301-932-1713

