Charles County, MD

Charles Co. marking period end date changed, two-hour early dismissals for students added to calendar

By Charles County Public Schools
 6 days ago
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has made updates to the current school year calendar, including a marking period date change and the addition of early dismissal days to support staff.

The end of the second marking period for students moves from Wednesday, Jan. 19, to Wednesday, Jan. 26. Students missed four days of school dedicated to the second marking period: Nov. 12 (changed to school closure day and added at the end of the school year); and Jan. 3, 4, and 7 due to inclement weather. The start of the third marking period moves to Thursday, Jan. 27.

Friday, Jan. 28, will be a two-hour early dismissal for students. Teachers will use the afternoon of Jan. 28 for contracted grading time. Additionally, Wednesday, Feb. 16, and Wednesday, March 23, have also been changed to two-hour early dismissal days for students.

The prekindergarten attendance schedule for these days is as follows.

  • Friday, Jan. 28: morning prekindergarten students attend.
  • Wednesday, Feb. 16: afternoon prekindergarten students attend.
  • Wednesday, March 23: morning prekindergarten students attend.

Please make a note of the early dismissal changes to the Parent Handbook/Calendar.

The additional early dismissal days were put in place by Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro in recognition of the continuous impact of COVID-19 on staff workload and teacher requests for additional time to grade, plan and collaborate with other teachers.

The Parent Handbook/Calendar posted to the school system website has been updated to reflect the changes. Click here to view the calendar .

