Chinese tech stocks were among the biggest losers over the past year amid concerns of the country's regulatory crackdown. The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) tracks the leading Chinese internet stocks listed in the U.S. and Hong Kong. This segment has underperformed amid a combination of mixed macro trends in the region along with a shifting regulatory environment in the country. Indeed, a government crackdown in 2021 through a variety of anti-trust probes and record fines has pressured sentiment in the region sending KWEB down by more than 50% over the past year. That said, we see value in the group with more attractive valuations on the correction into what remains a positive long-term outlook. We are bullish on KWEB which is a good option to capture targeted exposure to high-growth Chinese internet stocks that can offer significant upside on a rebound as sentiment recovers.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO