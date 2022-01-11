ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Temperatures to climb above freezing Wednesday with gusty winds in the morning

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
 6 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will finally climb above freezing on Wednesday but gusty winds will keep the wind chill in the teens for the first part of the day.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to near 40 degrees.

A weak system may bring a few isolated snow showers into the area before sunrise Thursday, but right now, no travel problems are expected. A few rain and snow showers could also fall Thursday.

You’ll want to check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast as we head into the weekend as another storm moves in from Canada.

