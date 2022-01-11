ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland’s Winter Turkey Season Opens January 20

By Maryland Department of Natural Resources
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces the opening of the winter turkey season, which runs statewide from Jan. 20-22 for hunters who did not harvest a turkey during the 2021 fall season.

Hunting hours are from one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex.

“Wild turkeys are abundant throughout most of the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “The winter season is a great option for hunters looking to get afield during a time of year when other seasons are closed or winding down.”

During the winter turkey season, hunters may only use shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, crossbows, vertical bows, or airguns that shoot arrows or bolts.

Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters are required to check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online , or via the department’s mobile app .

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.

