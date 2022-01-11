I suffer from depression and anxiety. Our mental health is no joke.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown made headlines ripping off his jersey and shoulder pads, then pulling off his gloves and T-shirt and running off the field, flashing a victory sign in his wake. Since then, there has been a tremendous amount of discussion about mental illness and what's happening with him.

I don’t know what’s going on in his mind, and I’m not going to speculate. Nor should others. But we can use the incident and whatever is going on with Brown to focus on the important topic of mental health issues. An overwhelming majority of Americans say we’re in the grips of a full-blown “mental health crisis ,” according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

This is just the latest poll to report on the deepening mental health crisis in this country, which has seen a rise in depression, anxiety, stress, addiction and other disorders in the course of the pandemic. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly 1 in 5 U.S. adults – nearly 52 million of us – live with a diagnosed mental illness, which leaves me to wonder how much higher the real number is.

More Opinion: Get a daily digest of our best columns in your inbox with our newsletter

As someone who has feared being called “crazy” – or worse – because I suffer from depression and anxiety, I don't find jokes and memes about Brown humorous. No one should, regardless of their mental health.

As Victor Schwartz, a psychiatrist at New York University's School of Medicine who helped organize Stanford’s Media & Mental Health Initiative , told me, people use “language around mental illness as a source of comedy or mockery.” Why? It’s one way to distance ourselves from an uncomfortable topic, from people who make us feel uncomfortable. “I” don’t have that problem, “they” do, even though “they” is increasingly more and more of us.

Fears of being seen as 'weak'

I understand from my own experience the challenges that come with disclosing mental health concerns. Six years ago, at 58, I wrote for the first time about suffering from depression. It was monumentally more difficult than other essays I had penned about other illnesses, being diagnosed with testicular cancer at age 26 and misdiagnosed with HIV/AIDS two years later. I feared I would be seen as “weak,” “schizo” or “insane.”

That’s how people with mental illness have often been depicted in books, movies and daily conversation, with little pushback from the rest of us.

I remember when a columnist excoriated Robin Williams for taking his own life. After Naomi Osaka departed the French Open, citing her depression and social anxiety, she was severely criticized. Simone Biles faced a tidal wave of outrage after bowing out of the Olympics.

Mental health issues are weaponized like no other ailments, and by people smart enough to know better but who apparently don’t. Fortunately, in each of these cases, there was widespread solidarity for Williams, Osaka and Biles, a sign that our preconceptions and judgments about mental health issues are lessening.

Law and human decency: Tennis authorities violated both by forcing Naomi Osaka out of the French Open

In one way, celebrities hold up a mirror to ourselves, allowing us to better understand prejudice and discrimination. Jared Skillings, chief of professional practice for the American Psychological Association, said this latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll tells us this is not a problem of the rich and famous.

“ This is regular folks ,” he told USA TODAY reporters Maureen Groppe and Sarah Elbeshbishi.

Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open in 2021. "Perhaps we should give athletes the right to take a mental break from media scrutiny on a rare occasion without being subject to strict sanctions," Osaka wrote. Susan Mullane/USA TODAY Sports

Based on the experiences of Osaka and Biles, I’d be wary to make any such disclosure these days. But that’s the Catch-22: You can’t get help if you can’t talk about it.

Schwartz reminded me how disparaging language can induce shame and help keep people in the closet about their mental health: “It makes it harder for people to reach out for help or admit they are having mental health problems.”

Don't be ashamed to get help

My friend Melody Moezzi wrote a memoir a few years back about her bipolar disorder, and she explained to me how shame stopped her from getting help sooner: “It led me to hide hallucinations and other symptoms out of fear for how these symptoms might be viewed by society and by the medical establishment.”

USA TODAY Opinion examines mental health : How to help kids cope | Families are overwhelmed | Schools aren't ready | Our mental health is no joke

Moezzi’s experience is not singular. According to the American Psychiatric Association , more than half of people with mental illness don’t get help for their disorders because they fear being ostracized, even losing their jobs.

Which brings me to stigma. A misfire in one part of the brain gives you Parkinson’s disease or epilepsy, and the world sympathizes. A glitch elsewhere creates depression or anxiety, and friends flee. In spite of the organic roots of all these disorders, we continue to fear the unknowns of the mind.

Columnist Connie Schultz: How are our kids doing with COVID? Lean in and listen. They've been telling us all along.

Often this stigma is worsened when we reduce a person to a diagnosis. Last year I talked with Eve Byrd, a psychiatric and mental health clinical nurse who is director of the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program . She explained that “a person is not their diagnosis,” by which she meant don’t refer to someone as a schizophrenic or a depressive. Instead, she suggested saying someone is a person with schizophrenia, or who suffers from depression.

I am not my diagnosis. Simone Biles is not her diagnosis. Still, once attached, labels are hard to remove.

Steven Petrow Handout

Mental illness is often invisible, which likely explains the importance of another meme I see on social media. It reads like this: “You never know what someone is going through. Be kind. Always.”

That's not always easy.

More etiquette: I tested positive for COVID. Do I have to tell people? How and what do I tell them

Mental health etiquette

Watch your language: The wrong words can shame or stigmatize. Sometimes we don’t even realize the impact of what we say.

Do not judge: Mental illness is as real and challenging as physical conditions, requiring treatment and compassion.

Ask how you can help: If someone confides their mental health condition to you, don’t assume you know how best to help. Ask them. Or reach out to an organization like the National Alliance on Mental Illness .

Keep things confidential: Not because there’s anything “wrong” but because it’s not anyone else’s business to share any kind of diagnosis.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online .

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention has resources to help if you need to find support for yourself or a loved one.

Steven Petrow, a writer on civility and manners and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, is the author of five etiquette books, including "Stupid Things I Won't Do When I Get Old." Follow him on Twitter: @stevenpetrow

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: I suffer from depression and anxiety. Our mental health is no joke.