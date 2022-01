Vice President Kamala Harris’ new communications director, Jamal Simmons, will meet with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus in hopes of quelling controversy over a decade-old tweet that has angered immigrations rights advocates in the days since he was named to Ms Harris’ staff.A White House official told The Independent that Mr Simmons’ meeting with the lawmakers will take place on Thursday and was “mutually agreed upon” by both the veteran Democratic operative and the Hispanic Caucus. Mr Simmons, who started as Ms Harris’ top communicator last week, was brought on to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO