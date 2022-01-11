Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe teased

If you’ve been following the LEGO Technic family of products of late, you’re already familiar with the incredible scale models made of the iconic building bricks. Those models include vehicles like the Bugatti Chiron, the McLaren Senna GTR, the Lamborghini Sian, the Ducati Panigale V4 R, and even the new Batmobile among many others. Each of these builds is more than just a great looking representation of these vehicles, they’re also a challenging and rewarding building experience. LEGO is set to release a new 1:5 scale model, this time of the two-wheel variety. The new BMW M 1000 RR motorcycle will be a welcome and stunning addition to your Technic collection.
