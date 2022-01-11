Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 13:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are travelling this afternoon or evening, exercise extreme caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Consider delaying travel if possible. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Van Wert; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain mixed with snow at times producing a light glaze of ice along with snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Much of northern Indiana, far southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio counties near the Indiana border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice will make many untreated roads extremely slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain were causing a light glaze on many roads impacting travel.
Effective: 2022-01-17 05:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
Effective: 2022-01-17 01:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Escambia Coastal; Okaloosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
Effective: 2022-01-17 09:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Areas of freezing drizzle Areas of freezing drizzle have caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Traffic impacts appear greatest along and south of a line from Columbia City to Fort Wayne and includes the Wabash, Huntington and Bluffton areas. If you are travelling this morning, exercise caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Conditions should improve by noon.
Effective: 2022-01-16 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING A wintry mix of snow and sleet will be present this evening. Brief periods of freezing rain will also be possible. Please remain alert and use caution if you have to travel this evening.
Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Allen; Blackford; De Kalb; Elkhart; Grant; Huntington; Jay; Kosciusko; Lagrange; Noble; Steuben; Wabash; Wells; Whitley Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
Effective: 2022-01-16 22:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 05:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Essex Moderate to Heavy Snow approaching northern New York A band of 1 to 2 inch per hour snowfall rates is approaching portions of the Adirondacks and the St. Lawrence Valley. These intense snowfall rates will lead to quickly accumulating snow, which will cause difficult travel. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.
Effective: 2022-01-17 10:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 11:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Areas of freezing drizzle Areas of freezing drizzle have caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Traffic impacts appear greatest along and south of a line from Columbia City to Fort Wayne and includes the Wabash, Huntington and Bluffton areas. If you are travelling this morning, exercise caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Conditions should improve by noon.
Effective: 2022-01-17 09:26:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County Blowing Snow Impacts Possible Tuesday Low pressure will move southeast from Manitoba and into northern Minnesota overnight tonight into Tuesday. Behind the low will be strong northwest winds and rapidly falling temperatures Tuesday afternoon. Northwest winds may gust to 45 mph over parts of eastern North Dakota and 40 mph over the Red River valley Tuesday afternoon. These wind gusts are expected to cause blowing and drifting snow but to what severity is still uncertain. But areas of reduced visibilities is expected. Monitor forecasts issued later today for updated information.
Effective: 2022-01-17 00:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until midnight CST tonight. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-16 19:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Charlotte; Coastal Hillsborough; Coastal Lee; Coastal Manatee; Coastal Sarasota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST MONDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Sarasota, Coastal Charlotte and Coastal Lee Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EST Monday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday evening. For the, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 13:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are travelling this afternoon or evening, exercise extreme caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination and allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the one in front of you. Consider delaying travel if possible. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle or very light freezing rain mixed with snow at times producing a light glaze of ice along with snow accumulations of an inch or less. * WHERE...Much of northern Indiana, far southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Ohio counties near the Indiana border. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...A glaze of ice will make many untreated roads extremely slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Surface weather observations and road reports indicated widespread freezing drizzle and very light freezing rain were causing a light glaze on many roads impacting travel.
Effective: 2022-01-17 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-01-17 12:38:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Extreme Western Allegany; Garrett WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett Counties. In West Virginia, Western Mineral and Western Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
Effective: 2022-01-17 10:02:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton An area of heavy snow will affect Kennebec...Waldo...Oxford Androscoggin...southern Somerset...north central Lincoln northwestern Cumberland...Franklin...southeastern Coos...northeastern Grafton and northern Carroll Counties At 1033 AM EST...An area of heavy snow is impacting the foothills and mountains of New Hampshire and Maine. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Augusta, Waterville, Conway, Berlin, Farmington, Belfast, Fairfield, Gardiner, Bridgton, Fryeburg, Mechanic Falls, Bethel, Bethlehem, Lincoln, Eustis, Skowhegan, Thorndike, Oakland and Rangeley. This includes the following highways Interstate 93 between mile markers 89 and 113. Interstate 95 between mile markers 102 and 156. This also includes Crawford Notch State Park, Franconia Notch, Umbagog Lake State Park, Mount Moosilauke, and Cannon Mountain. * Visibilities will drop to near zero at times in this area of heavy snow. * Snowfall rates greater than 2 inches per hour are occurring in this area of heavy snow. Expect extremely dangerous travel conditions over the next few hours...travel is not advised.
Effective: 2022-01-17 04:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and sleet accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Monroe WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light snow accumulations of up to an inch. Wind gusts up to 55 mph and wind chill temperatures between 5F and 15F. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Virginia and southeast West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gust up to 55 mph at times. These strong winds may down tree limbs and cause power outages. Travel conditions will be very difficult due to snow covered roads.
Comments / 0