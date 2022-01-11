Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 09:45:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Collier County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Collier County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 7 PM EST this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday morning. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

