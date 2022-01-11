ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Do We Return to the Greek Myths Again and Again?

By Literary Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Higgins and Stacey Swann, a British classicist and a Texan novelist, have both drawn on ancient Greek mythology in their latest books—but in completely different ways. In an email conversation, they discussed their approaches. *. Charlotte Higgins: Stacey, I loved reading Olympus, Texas, and I am bursting...

