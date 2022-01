COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball has dropped to No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll following a 1-1 week. The Buckeyes split games against Wisconsin and Penn State but failed to score at least 70 points in back-to-back outings for the first time this season. When they host IUPUI on Tuesday, they’ll look to put together consecutive wins for the first time since watching their five-game winning streak end at the hands of Indiana on Jan. 6.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO