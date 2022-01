A widowed husband is grieving the death of his wife — a Pennsylvania elementary school teacher’s aide — after district officials say she died of COVID-19 complications. “I lost my love, my light yesterday,” Matt Lauderback shared to Facebook in memory of Brittany Lauderback. “But I will remain strong, because that is what Britt would want me to do, along the outpour of support from family and friends. Which has been amazing.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 13 DAYS AGO