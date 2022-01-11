ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Jericho Brown on Claude McKay’s Subversive, Foundational Poems of Love and Protest

By Jericho Brown
Literary Hub
 6 days ago

By the 1922 publication of Harlem Shadows, Claude McKay was thirty-three years old and had already won the Jamaican Institute of Arts and Sciences’ Musgrave Medal for two earlier collections, Songs of Jamaica and Constab Ballads. In many ways, Harlem Shadows marked his maturity as a full-fledged Jamaican American poet at...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Literary Hub

A Personal Catalogue of the World’s Most Storied Bookstores

Two decades ago, I wrote my very first novel while working at The Community Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. That job enabled me to complete my book, not just because of the flexible hours, but because the other staffers were all aspiring writers, and many of our regulars were famous writers, and so the conversations we had there fostered a love of literature and writing that picked me up when I fell down, and cheered me on when I was close to the finish line.
BROOKLYN, NY
Literary Hub

Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

6 short story collections you should read this season.

If the days can be short, so too can the fiction! I’m a sucker for a good short story—a little something to break up the monotony of the day—and this season is bringing us some gems. *. Morgan Thomas, Manywhere. (MCD, January 25) The dedication page in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

21 new books coming your way this week.

And just like that… a whole new bunch of books coming into the world this week! Throw on your favorite Manolos and strut on over to the local bookstore, where you’re sure to find these gems. *. Hanya Yanagihara, To Paradise. (Doubleday) “Yanagihara’s feat in To Paradise is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keats
Person
Jericho Brown
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Claude Mckay
Person
Countee Cullen
Literary Hub

Stories vs Ideas: Finding Something Deeply Personal in the Philosophical Novel

The tony upper west side of Manhattan hosts a curious edifice known as the Rose Center for Earth and Space—a great glass cube within which enormous replicas of our solar system’s planets appear to levitate unassisted. The venue is arguably best known for its world-class Hayden Planetarium, but my favorite of its many mind-bending installations is something called “The Cosmic Pathway.” It’s a 360-foot trail that descends in a spiral and presents you with the 13-billion-year history of the universe. Its apex represents the Big Bang—the moment at which Nothing became Everything—and with each downward step you travel tens of millions of years through cosmological history toward our current position in space-time.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Sarah Ruhl: Why We Should Love Imperfection and Asymmetry

In this episode of Just the Right Book with Roxanne Coady, Sarah Ruhl joins Roxanne Coady to discuss her new book, Smile: The Story of a Face, out now from Simon & Schuster. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. From the episode:. Sarah Ruhl: Unfortunately, with...
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

Here are 7 book recommendations for Jess Mariano.

Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on Writing on Your Own Terms

This essay was originally presented as a talk at the Tin House Summer Workshop. You can listen to it on Between the Covers, a literary radio show and podcast. When I was a kid, and I said I wanted to be a writer, my grandmother, who was a visual artist, told me that most great writers never got published. I don’t think she meant this to be encouraging, but it was actually the best thing anyone could have said. It taught me that writing on my own terms would mean writing against the world, and I already knew this was the only way to become an artist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Subversion#Love Poems#Jamaican American#Home#Russian#The Harlem Renaissance
Literary Hub

Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Once Upon A Wardrobe by Patti Callahan, Read by Fiona Hardingham

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases her great range in her enchanting and touching narration of Patti Callahan’s historical novel,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Roxane Gay has started a $25,000 writing fellowship—for Substacks.

Big news for aspiring bloggers everywhere: yesterday, Roxane Gay announced that, in partnership with Substack, she is launching a new writing fellowship for three emerging writers to develop and publish a Substack newsletter this year. Fellows will receive a $25,000 stipend from Substack as well as up to $15,000 in services (e.g. editorial support, design assistance, access to Getty Images). Gay will also meet with fellows once a month over the course of the year as a mentor on both writing craft and business, and promote each fellow regularly via her Substack, The Audacity.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Literary Hub

Leigh Stein on Reading Anne Frank During Quarantine

At the beginning of the pandemic, I wanted to read works by writers who had survived a plague. I reread Tony Kushner’s Angels in America (“You’re scared,” Louis says to Joe. “So am I. Everybody is in the land of the free. God help us all.”) I learned that Yeats wrote “The Second Coming” while his pregnant wife was extremely ill during the 1918 influenza epidemic (“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Émile Zola was a bad art friend.

It’s safe to say the biggest literary story of 2021 was the saga of the Bad Art Friend. Writer and GrubStreet writing instructor Sonya Larson lifted a Facebook post Dawn Dorland, a writing acquaintance and fellow GrubStreet instructor, posted about donating a kidney and put it in a short story about a delusional, white savior-ish kidney donor; Dorland found it and pursued legal action; hundreds of texts and emails between Sonya and her writing group dunking on Dorland surfaced in discovery; Twitter exploded with discourse about artistic freedom and ethics among fellow writers. The Bad Art Friend story was sticky for several reasons—the mean messages between the derangedly-named “Chunky Monkeys,” the regional clout of GrubStreet, the kidney donation detail, writers’ desperation to tweet about writing when it comes up in the news—but this kind of artistic conflict is far from new. Case in point: the rift between Émile Zola, novelist/playwright/founder of the naturalism movement, and painter Paul Cézanne. Their decades-long friendship was destroyed when Zola, in a Sonya-like move, wrote a book heavily featuring a self-destructive, unsuccessful painter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Lewis R. Gordon on the Development of Black Consciousness

Talking about black and Black consciousness requires an exploration of miscommunication, misunderstanding, and missed opportunities, as well as all kinds of misses and missives that they occasion: anxiety, despair, dread, and fear. Thus, talking about them often leads to talking around them or, worse, about anything else but them. The...
SOCIETY
Literary Hub

Daggers Drawn Edited by Maxim Jakubowski, Read by a Full Cast

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. 19 prize-winning crime and mystery short stories from Daggers Drawn, edited by Maxim Jakubowski, are narrated by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Claire Messud on Getting to Know Your Characters

Claire Messud is the guest. Her new novel, A Dream Life, is out now from Tablo Tales. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Brad Listi: I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’m thinking of people listening who might be writers or aspiring writers and trying to differentiate between when you’re imposing a plot on a character and when you’re following the truth of the character. I have to imagine you’re going to say that it’s an intuitive process. You have to sort of feel it. But is there anything else you could add to that, in terms of how in a nuts and bolts way you discern as a writer when you’re on the right track and when you’re doing things in a way that’s true to the character versus imposing on the character?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Alyson Sinclair is the new owner and publisher of The Rumpus.

Today, Alysia Li Ying Sawchyn—the recently appointed editor-in-chief at The Rumpus—announced that as of January 1, Alyson Sinclair is the new owner and publisher of the online literary magazine, which was originally founded by Stephen Elliott in 2009. (Sinclair is also the founder of Nectar Literary, a boutique literary publicity firm, though the businesses will remain separate.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy