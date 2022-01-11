ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lit Hub Asks: 5 Authors, 7 Questions, No Wrong Answers

By Teddy Wayne
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lit Hub Author Questionnaire is a monthly interview featuring seven questions for five authors with new books. This month we talk to:. Evan Hughes (The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup) Andrew Lipstein (Last Resort) Nikki May (Wahala) Sequoia Nagamatsu (How High We Go in...

Literary Hub

A Personal Catalogue of the World’s Most Storied Bookstores

Two decades ago, I wrote my very first novel while working at The Community Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Brooklyn, New York. That job enabled me to complete my book, not just because of the flexible hours, but because the other staffers were all aspiring writers, and many of our regulars were famous writers, and so the conversations we had there fostered a love of literature and writing that picked me up when I fell down, and cheered me on when I was close to the finish line.
BROOKLYN, NY
Literary Hub

Lit Hub’s Most Anticipated Books of 2022

Helen DeWitt’s The Last Samurai was a stroke of genius. I have thought about that novel a lot this year, and I don’t think I will ever understand how she managed such a masterful control over the narrative. After that, I will read anything Helen DeWitt puts her name on, so I’m particularly stoked for the release of her latest, The English Understand Wool. (What a great name!) This novella will follow a 17-year-old whose parents have very specific rules, mostly concerned with “good taste.” But that might all go right out the window during annual Ramadan travels, when finds herself alone in New York. Still not quite sure what this is going to be about? Same. A visit to the New Directions website tells me nothing else, but I did stumble upon Helen DeWitt’s official bio, the last line of which reads: “She has been based in Berlin since 2004, but also spends time at a cottage in the woods of Vermont improving her chainsaw skills.” Her chainsaw skills! I realize she means that literally, but it also applies to her work on the page. Helen DeWitt has this magical ability to cleanly cut open a story and the hearts of her readers along with it. –KY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Bridging the Gap Between My Two Cultures with Fictional Foods

“They were all hungry at lunch-time. They went back up the cliff-path, hoping there would be lots to eat—and there was! Cold meat and salad, plum-pie and custard, and cheese afterwards. How the children tucked in.”. –From chapter four of Five On a Treasure Island by Enid Blyton. *
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Megan Nolan Reads from Her Visceral Novel, Acts of Desperation

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
Literary Hub

Annie Dillard on How Writers Learn to Trust Instinct

The following is excerpted from Annie Dillard’s The Writing Life and appeared in Lit Hub’s Craft of Writing newsletter—sign up here. To comfort friends discouraged by their writing pace, you could offer them this:. It takes years to write a book—between two and ten years. Less is...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Ben H. Winters on Writing His Most Personal Book

Welcome to I’m a Writer But, where two writers-and talk to other writers-and about their work, their lives, their other work, the stuff that takes up any free time they have, all the stuff they’re not able to get to, and the ways in which any of us get anything done. Plus: book recommendations, bad jokes, okay jokes, despair, joy, and anything else we’ve got going on that week. Hosted by Lindsay Hunter and Alex Higley.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Bell Jar was supposed to have a sequel, told through “the eyes of health.”

Today is the 59th anniversary of the first publication of Sylvia Plath’s semi-autobiographical novel The Bell Jar, which chronicles 19-year-old Esther Greenwood’s depressive spiral, suicide attempt, and institutionalization. “To the person in the bell jar,” Plath writes, “blank and stopped as a dead baby, the world itself is a bad dream.” The novel has become many things in the six decades since its publication, not least a visual shorthand to indicate the presence of a Sad Literary Heroine (and the inspiration for many book covers of varying quality), and Plath herself remains a subject of keen fascination and constant re-evaluation, but this week I came across a little tidbit that was new to me.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Mattilda Bernstein Sycamore on Writing on Your Own Terms

This essay was originally presented as a talk at the Tin House Summer Workshop. You can listen to it on Between the Covers, a literary radio show and podcast. When I was a kid, and I said I wanted to be a writer, my grandmother, who was a visual artist, told me that most great writers never got published. I don’t think she meant this to be encouraging, but it was actually the best thing anyone could have said. It taught me that writing on my own terms would mean writing against the world, and I already knew this was the only way to become an artist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

6 short story collections you should read this season.

If the days can be short, so too can the fiction! I’m a sucker for a good short story—a little something to break up the monotony of the day—and this season is bringing us some gems. *. Morgan Thomas, Manywhere. (MCD, January 25) The dedication page in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Cynthia Dewi Oka and Jenny Zhang on Writing and Honoring the Unassimilable

Indonesian American poet Cynthia Dewi Oka joins Greenlight virtually to share her third collection of poems. Fire Is Not a Country renders a multivocal lyric portrait of Oka’s family that dives into the implications of being variously parents, children, workers, and unwanted human beings under the savage reign of global capitalism and resurgent nativism. In a voice that wrestles with multiple histories and temporalities, Oka’s poems track how the energies of migration, exploitation, patriarchal violation, and political repression shape and spar with familial love and obligation. For Greenlight’s first poetry event of 2022, we are delighted to welcome Oka in conversation with acclaimed poet and fiction writer Jenny Zhang (Sour Heart) for a conversation on craft, legacy, and writing to honor the unassimilable.
BROOKLYN, NY
Literary Hub

Leigh Stein on Reading Anne Frank During Quarantine

At the beginning of the pandemic, I wanted to read works by writers who had survived a plague. I reread Tony Kushner’s Angels in America (“You’re scared,” Louis says to Joe. “So am I. Everybody is in the land of the free. God help us all.”) I learned that Yeats wrote “The Second Coming” while his pregnant wife was extremely ill during the 1918 influenza epidemic (“Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold…”).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Jericho Brown on Claude McKay’s Subversive, Foundational Poems of Love and Protest

By the 1922 publication of Harlem Shadows, Claude McKay was thirty-three years old and had already won the Jamaican Institute of Arts and Sciences’ Musgrave Medal for two earlier collections, Songs of Jamaica and Constab Ballads. In many ways, Harlem Shadows marked his maturity as a full-fledged Jamaican American poet at the same time that it was indeed the final book of verse published during his lifetime. McKay did not turn away from writing and publishing poems or from trying to print his poetry collections, but Harlem Shadows signaled the end of his identity as a poet specifically rather than as a writer in general.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Once Upon A Wardrobe by Patti Callahan, Read by Fiona Hardingham

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. Fiona Hardingham showcases her great range in her enchanting and touching narration of Patti Callahan’s historical novel,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir

Lit Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir Ducks, which will be published by Drawn & Quarterly this September. After university, Katie Beaton went out west to take advantage of Alberta’s oil rush, part of the long tradition of East Coasters. With the singular goal of paying off her student loans, what the journey will actually cost Katie will be far more than she anticipates.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

“Creatures of Water.” Sue Lynn Tan on the Role of Chinese Mythology in Her Depictions of Dragons

In Sue Lynn Tan’s Daughter of the Moon Goddess immortal Xinyin lives a quiet life on the moon with her mother the Moon Goddess, and a devoted servant. When an innocent Xinyin ignores her mother’s warning, her actions raise the suspicion of the Empress of the Celestial Kingdom, who swoops in for an unannounced visit. Xinyin has never questioned her isolation, but now her mother reveals that her existence is a secret which would lead to punishment for them both, if it were known.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Here are 7 book recommendations for Jess Mariano.

Everyone knows that Jess Mariano was the most alluring boyfriend on , no questions asked. And everyone knows that if you were once a 15-year-old bookworm committed to watching Gilmore Girls almost daily, then you would have had a crush on him—and his reading list. But of course, as you get older, you not only see the flaws in your past crushes, you also see some room for improvement in their reading lists. So dear reader, to lighten up this cold and dreary month of January, I come bearing a few book recommendations for Jess Mariano (that you can sift through too!).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Émile Zola was a bad art friend.

It’s safe to say the biggest literary story of 2021 was the saga of the Bad Art Friend. Writer and GrubStreet writing instructor Sonya Larson lifted a Facebook post Dawn Dorland, a writing acquaintance and fellow GrubStreet instructor, posted about donating a kidney and put it in a short story about a delusional, white savior-ish kidney donor; Dorland found it and pursued legal action; hundreds of texts and emails between Sonya and her writing group dunking on Dorland surfaced in discovery; Twitter exploded with discourse about artistic freedom and ethics among fellow writers. The Bad Art Friend story was sticky for several reasons—the mean messages between the derangedly-named “Chunky Monkeys,” the regional clout of GrubStreet, the kidney donation detail, writers’ desperation to tweet about writing when it comes up in the news—but this kind of artistic conflict is far from new. Case in point: the rift between Émile Zola, novelist/playwright/founder of the naturalism movement, and painter Paul Cézanne. Their decades-long friendship was destroyed when Zola, in a Sonya-like move, wrote a book heavily featuring a self-destructive, unsuccessful painter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

