(hennemusic) Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford had a top 21 story from October 2021 after he revealed that he battled prostate cancer last year during the global pandemic. "I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that's in remission now, thank God," Halford tells Consequence Heavy while promoting the newly-released career-spanning box set, "50 Heavy Metal Years Of Music." "That happened while we were all locked down, so things happen for a reason as far as time sequence of events. I have nothing but gratitude to be at this point in my life, still doing what I love the most."

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO