Country music traditionalist Randall King is entering the new year with the long-awaited announcement that has been keeping fans at the edge of their seats – or barstools. His forthcoming major label debut album, Shot Glass, will be available everywhere on March 18th via Warner Music Nashville. Featuring 11 standout tracks, eight of which co-written by King, the album centers around a night out at a bar, which each song representing a different point of view of those in the room. Produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, Shot Glass tells the tale that you’re never drinking alone.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO