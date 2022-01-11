ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Australia investigating Djokovic over declaration about travel before arriving in Melbourne

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1sFh_0diM8URB00

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Australian authorities are investigating tennis star Novak Djokovic over his declaration that he didn't travel anywhere for two weeks before he went to Australia hoping to compete in the sport's first Grand Slam event of 2022.

The Australian Border Force is looking into Djokovic's immediate travel history before he arrived in Australia. As part of Australia's COVID-19 regulations, travelers cannot enter the country if they'd traveled anywhere else in the immediate preceding two-week period.

On his declaration form, Djokovic answered "no" when asked, "Have you traveled or will you travel in the 14 days prior to your flight to Australia?"

Officials are looking into the declaration because Djokovic's social media posts seem to indicate that he had indeed traveled -- to his native Serbia -- during that key time period. He arrived in Melbourne from Spain on Jan. 5.

The investigation is the latest in what's turned into a major saga involving Djokovic's travel to the country to compete in the Australian Open, which is the first major tennis tournament on the calendar. His visa was originally canceled because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 and officials questioned whether his exemption -- that he'd had COVID-19 and recovered recently -- was valid.

There are also reports that Djokovic's positive COVID-19 test, which is the basis of his vaccine exemption, may be questionable. Persons who recover from COVID-19 have antibodies that help fight off the disease, which is why it's sometimes recognized by private businesses or governments as an alternative to being vaccinated.

Earlier Tuesday, the Australian Open released its official seeding for the upcoming tournament and gave Djokovic the No. 1 seed on the men's side, despite the fact that he could still be deported.

The 34-year-old Serbian was detained and had his entry visa revoked last week for attempting to enter the country in violation of Australia's strict immigration and COVID-19 rules.

Djokovic, a vaccine skeptic, mounted a legal challenge arguing that he was exempt from the vaccine requirement as he recently contracted and recovered from the virus. Initially, his exemption was accepted but public backlash prompted authorities to later revoke his visa. A judge reinstated his visa on Monday, but immigration minister Alex Hawke is considering canceling the visa a second time and forcing Djokovic to leave the country.

On Tuesday, Hawke's office said he has yet to make a decision.

"As noted yesterday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr. Djokovic's visa under section 133c (3) of the Migration Act," the spokesperson said. "In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter."

The spokesman added that for legal reasons, "it is inappropriate to comment further."

If his visa gets canceled again, the tournament would have to re-seed -- and Djokovic, who's won three consecutive Australian Opens, would be barred from entering the country for three years.

Earlier Tuesday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke with his Serbian counterpart about the matter.

"The PM explained our non-discriminatory border policy and its role in protecting Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from his office on the call with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said. "They both agreed to stay in contact and to further strengthening the bilateral relationship."

Meanwhile, Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese lambasted the prime minister, saying the situation has resulted in "a great international embarrassment for Australia," SBS reported.

"It is one that could have been avoided had there been a clear decision made prior to any visa being granted," he told reporters.

The Association of Tennis Professionals welcomed the court's decision to restore Djokovic's visa, but also called for greater clarity in the immigration process.

"Complications in recent days related to player entry into Australia have however highlighted the need for clearer understanding, communication and application of the rules,'' the ATP said in a statement.

"The series of events leading to Monday's court hearing have been damaging on all fronts, including for Novak's well-being and preparation for the Australian open. We welcome the outcome of Monday's hearing and look forward to an exciting few weeks of tennis ahead."

The global governing body of men's tennis said 97 of its top 100 players are vaccinated ahead of the Australian tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Jan. 17 and run through Jan. 30.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Michael Phelps weighs in on Novak Djokovic controversy

Legendary American swimmer Michael Phelps was a guest on CNN and he was asked to give his thoughts on the Novak Djokovic situation. The Australian Open introduced mandatory vaccination for this year's event but Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption. Earlier this week, Djokovic confirmed that...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hawke
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Anthony Albanese
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian#Serbian
The Independent

Report: Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia

Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for COVID-19 was moved to a higher court.A Federal Court hearing has been scheduled for Sunday, a day before the men’s No. 1-ranked tennis player and nine-time Australian Open champion was due to begin his title defense at the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year.Police closed down a lane behind the building where Djokovic’s lawyers are based and two vehicles exited the building mid-afternoon local time on Saturday. In television footage, Djokovic could...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Novak Djokovic detained by Australian border officials ahead of court hearing

Novak Djokovic has been detained by Australian border officials in line with the arrangement agreed in court as the world’s number one tennis player fights on to remain in the country.Djokovic has had his visa revoked twice by immigration officials ahead of the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, and saw immigration minister Alex Hawke again deny his application on Friday.The 34-year-old Serbian is accused of providing false information on his visa declaration, and claiming that he had not traveled in the 14 days before he arrived in Australia.Djokovic’s lawyers have appealed the decision and his...
TENNIS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
AFP

Novak Djokovic - brooding, divisive tennis great with fiery temper

Novak Djokovic grew up with NATO bombs raining down on Serbia but emerged to become one of the greatest tennis players of all time. A judge overturned that, but the government then tore up Djokovic's visa for a second time, triggering Sunday's court hearing, which the tennis ace lost.
TENNIS
WREG

Djokovic lands in Serbia after deportation from Australia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Novak Djokovic could be barred from the French Open later this year because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19, a possibility that raised the stakes for the tennis star just hours after he was deported from Australia and prevented from defending his Australian Open title. A plane carrying the No. 1-ranked player […]
TENNIS
AFP

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

The absence of nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, deported in humiliation after a visa saga and courtroom drama, leaves the Australian Open men's draw wide open. But the 13-time French Open champion swept through the field last week to win a warm-up event at Melbourne Park, and a revitalised Nadal could lift what would be only his second Australian Open trophy after his lone win in 2009. 
TENNIS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
260K+
Followers
48K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy