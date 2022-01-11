Arjan Pomper Promoted to Managing Director, Global Entertainment, at ITV Studios

Arjan Pomper has been promoted to managing director, global entertainment, at “ Love Island ” producer ITV Studios . Pomper reports into David McGraynor , chief operating officer, ITV Studios.

He replaces Maarten Meijs, who has joined John de Mol’s Netherlands based media company Talpa as CEO.

ITV Studios also produces prominent formats “The Voice,” “The Chase,” “I Am A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!,” “Come Dine With Me” and “Walk The Line.” The global entertainment division is is responsible for selling and monetising ITV Studios unscripted formats around the world and Pomper is tasked with growing the global formats business.

Pomper joined the division as chief operating officer in Sept. 2020 and since October last year, has been jointly running the business with Kim Dingler, who will continue in her role as chief commercial officer.

Pomper has had previous stints as as CEO of Netherlands, Middle East and Africa at media and communication company Dentsu and was also an entrepreneur, co-founding various media companies including building AMPN, a content and production company in Sub Saharan Africa.

Pomper said: “The formats and content business is going through some interesting developments and in the past 16 months, I’ve seen that the demand for the very best in entertainment has never been stronger. Now, as Managing Director, I am honoured and excited to continue to work with the ITV Studios team, producers and our partners to take highly entertaining, brand defining, returnable shows and travel them around the world.”

McGraynor added: “Global entertainment has a key part to play in growing ITV Studios Global formats business and I am confident that under Arjan’s leadership that it will continue to build on the fantastic success it has achieved to date.”

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the U.K.’s largest commercial broadcaster.