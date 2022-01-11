ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Missing 'cats'?: Stealing converters may not be the only problem in New Bern

By Symone Graham, Sun Journal
Your catalytic converter is safe in New Bern, relatively.

In 2021 catalytic converter thefts increased in New Bern, but not by very much, according to law officials.

New Bern has seen 12 catalytic converter thefts in 2021, eight in 2020 and one in 2019, said Lt. Donald McInnis of New Bern Police Department by email. Many cities have seen hundreds or thousands of these thefts, especially in the previous year.

There may be another problem with catalytic converters in New Bern, besides them being a money target.

Paul Maynard, owner of National Discount Mufflers in New Bern, said he believes people voluntarily wanting to cut the vehicle part off is a larger issue.

"There seems to be an awful lot of people running around without 'cats'," Maynard said.

Local scrap and recycling shops declined to comment on discussing catalytic converters.

Both voluntarily removing the 'cat' converter from a vehicle or stealing the part can end in a hefty fine. As of Dec. 1, 2021, catalytic converter theft is a Class I felony with a mandatory $1,000 fine, according to the North Carolina law.

McInnis said two people were arrested in New Bern for stealing the vehicle part in 2021.

Removing the auto-part simply because the vehicle owner does not want the converter anymore could end in a $10,000 fine, according to legal beagle.

Why people are requesting to remove 'cat' converters

Maynard said he has had fairly frequent people who walk into his shop who have had their converters stolen, but he believes there is also another problem.

"Worse than all that (theft) are people that come in and want us to cut off their catalytic converters because they don't want them," Maynard said. "Or they come in without catalytic converters and don't want to put them on their vehicle because they don't think they have to anymore."

Wanting to remove a converter derives from drivers wanting louder sounding vehicles or to gain more horsepower, which doesn't work, Maynard said.

"Some people think it gives them better performance, but honestly, I just haven't seen that," he said.

Catalytic converters are an emission control device that prevent carbon monoxide from leaking out of a vehicle's tailpipe and into the atmosphere.

"The minute you cut them off, you're emitting carbon monoxide," Maynard said. "And at the point you can smell it, you're inhaling carbon monoxide, the people around your vehicle and people next to you in traffic."

Besides the fact it is illegal to detach these parts, it is also unhealthy, which is the reason Maynard said his business does not cut them off.

The reason behind the theft

Cat converters are not only to protect the environment, but they are also money makers.

These auto parts are targeted by crooks because of the precious metals converters are made of, according to Auto Zone's website. Catalytic converters consist of platinum, rhodium and palladium metals, which run for $200 up to over $1,000 for rare pieces.

Higher sitting vehicles, such as trucks and SUVs, are easy targets that take less time to steal. Also larger engines contain more metal inside, making them more valuable, the website states.

McInnis wrote substance abuse and financial gain are the common motives behind these type of thefts.

Replacing these converters could cost anywhere from $200 to several thousand, Maynard said. He added Toyota Priuses are common vehicle targets for catalytic converter thefts.

"A couple $100 is a lot of money for some folks," Maynard said "But it's not enough to get caught stealing them."

