The 2022 Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif. on April 15, 2021.
Hyundai Santa Cruz Wins The Fast Lane Truck 2022 Best Performing Truck Award. FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022...www.thepress.net
Hyundai Santa Cruz Wins The Fast Lane Truck 2022 Best Performing Truck Award. FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022...www.thepress.net
We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.https://www.thepress.net/
Comments / 0