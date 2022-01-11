The 2022 Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif. on April 15, 2021.

BERKELEY (KPIX) — Police evacuated around 115 residents Saturday morning at the Berkeley Marina as a tsunami advisory impacted communities around the Bay Area and along the entire U.S. West Coast after an underwater volcano erupted near the island nation of Tonga in the South Pacific. “The first thing is I got a call from a friend in San Francisco and she said ‘be careful, there’s something coming,'” said Kat Schaaf, who has lived in the marina for more than 20 years. “Knock, knock, knock, then the words came you got to evacuate immediately.” ALSO READ: Waves Surge Onto Bay Area Beaches...

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO