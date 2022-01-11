ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif. on April 15, 2021.

By Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Santa Cruz Wins The Fast Lane Truck 2022 Best Performing Truck Award. FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022...

