The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. (PKKFF, TNT) Investors

 7 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Tenet Fintech Group Inc. f/k/a Peak Fintech Group Inc. ("Tenet" or the "Company"), (OTC: PKKFF) (NASDAQ: TNT)...

