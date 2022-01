Get ready for several stories to really take off on The Resident when it returns for its winter premiere on February 1. Not only is there the matter of what exactly is going on with Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) to cause his hand tremors, but there’s also a big story coming up for Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) and potential heartbreak for Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) when it comes to his mother. Plus, Dr. Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal) is going to get the chance to do what he wants with the new hire at the hospital.

