Restless leg syndrome (RLS), also known as Willis Ekbom disease, is a disorder characterized by unpleasant sensations in the legs (such as twitching, prickling, or pulling) that cause a strong and uncontrollable desire to move the legs or walk around to relieve the sensations. These symptoms are also seen in the hands and other parts of the body.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO