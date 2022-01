BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Picking out the best toy tow truck for a child may seem easy enough. But with such a wide range of options available, it may be a little harder than you expect. Take time to think about what features you want a tow truck toy to include, as well as how large it is, what it’s made from and the age of the person you’re giving it to.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO