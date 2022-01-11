California Budget

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Center Partners (HCP) of Southern California, the region's preeminent authority and health care policy advocate for community health and underserved patient populations, today announced the appointment of Santos Vera as the new chief executive officer of Imperial Beach Community Clinic (IBCC), a member organization of HCP that serves communities in San Diego's South Bay region. Santos succeeds Connie Kirk, who retired after more than three decades in leadership at IBCC.

