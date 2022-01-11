Netskope Threat Research Reveals More Than Two-Thirds of Malware Downloads Came From Cloud Apps in 2021

According to a new report by Netskope, more than two-thirds of malware downloads came from cloud apps in 2021. Examining changes in the malware landscape in 2021, the report highlights that attackers are enjoying more success abusing cloud apps to deliver malware payloads to their victims. For example, in Q2 2020, Netskope saw a sudden spike in malicious Office documents driven primarily by Emotet, which launched a large-scale and highly effective mal-spam campaign that delivered malicious Office documents using popular cloud apps. Since then, copycat groups have continued to abuse Office documents to deliver malware, and the quantity of malicious documents remains high above pre-Emotet levels.

