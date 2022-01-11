ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netskope Threat Research Reveals More Than Two-Thirds of Malware Downloads Came From Cloud Apps in 2021

By Netskope
 7 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the SASE leader, today released the Netskope Cloud and Threat Spotlight: January 2022, which revealed new research highlighting the continued growth of malware and other malicious payloads delivered by cloud applications. The year-over-year analysis identifies the top trends in cloud attacker activities...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Security#Google Cloud#Malware#Private Cloud#Netskope Threat Research#Google Drive#Microsoft#Netskope Threat Labs#Security Service Edge
