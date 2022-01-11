That's what Federalism is

It took Joe Biden almost a year, but he finally admitted that the federal government has no solution to COVID.

"Look, there is no federal solution. This gets solved at the state level," Biden stated.

That was music to the ears of Rob Henneke at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, who has been at the forefront of challenging Biden's vaccine mandate.

"The Joe Biden of 2020 attacked Donald Trump because the federal government hadn't cured COVID," he said.

Hennkeke told KTRH that the key to getting a handle on this is let the states do what our forefathers envisioned.

"Once you get the government out of the way, you will see states like Texans and Florida show the path forward, Henneke explained, adding that the path does not include mandates and masks.