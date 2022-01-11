ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Like you've lost a family member.' Mendon zoo mourns chimp 'Jingles,' 52

By Cesareo Contreras, The Milford Daily News
 6 days ago

MENDON — The Southwick's Zoo family is mourning the loss of one of their own.

"Jingles," a 52-year-old chimpanzee that had entertained visitors since 1981, died last week, according to the zoo's executive director, Betsey Brewer.

Brewer said Jingles died of old age. As she got older, she continued to get weaker and weaker and lost a lot of muscle mass, Brewer said.

"Fifty-two years old for a chimp is very old," she said.

The average life expectancy of a chimpanzee out in the wild is about 33 years, according to a 2017 Yale University-led study.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAawT_0diM4F1000

Life expectancy increases in captivity, jumping to about 40 years, according to a 2019 study out of Kyoto University.

"Cobby," the oldest chimpanzee residing in an accredited North American zoo, died in June at the age of 63 at the San Francisco Zoo.

Southwick's Zoo chimpanzee family

At Southwick's, Jingles was by far the oldest of four chimps, according to Brewer. "Tabitha" is 28; "Terry," the only male, is 27; and their offspring, "Tanzie," is almost 13.

Brewer attributed Jingles' longevity to a quality diet, interaction with humans and animals and being in a low-stress environment where she was able to cultivate fulfilling social connections.

Chimps are considered to be humans' closest relatives, Brewer said. She said visitors love to come see them because they are frequently expressive and are intelligent.

Brewer said Jingles had a strong bond with her zookeepers and was sweet and kind; she was less aggressive than most chimps, so she would often get picked up. But she stood her ground when she needed to.

She was born in Vermont and was hand-raised by the Southwicks before being moved to the Mendon zoo.

"Our zookeepers were extremely dedicated to her," Brewer said. "They all worked many, many years with her, almost half of her life. They really cared for her and loved her. In a setting like this, when you lose animal that you've known for 50 years, it's really hard. You feel like you've lost a member of your family."

Jingles had many nicknames. The zoo's "Primates and More at Southwick's Zoo" Facebook page listed a few, including "Jings," "Jingies," "Jingy," "Jings," "Jingy Bear" and "Jingle Bear."

The authors of the post also shared a few stories about her, including how she was the first animal zookeepers would see in the morning.

"She was always there to greet us with her big lipped smile, like she wanted to give us a kiss," the post read.

Cesareo Contreras can be reached at 508-626-3957 or ccontreras@wickedlocal.com. Follow him on Twitter @cesareo_r.

Mendon, MA
