Three out of five professional workers are unhappy with their pay, a new study suggests.Jobs site CV-Library said its survey of 1,500 employees found that lawyers, teachers and new graduates were those most disappointed with their salaries.Just over half of respondents said they had never tried to negotiate higher pay, despite not feeling happy with what they were earning.Reasons included not wanting to risk losing their job or appear to be too “pushy”, although some felt they did not know how to negotiate.Candidates should feel able to negotiate on salary without fear of losing out on an exciting opportunityLee Biggins,...

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO